WWE NXT: Triple Threat Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, a Triple Threat Match will take place between Jake Atlas, Kushida, and Drake Maverick as part of “Group A” action in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

Byron Saxton announced that the match had been made official by General Manager William Regal due to all three men being tied in the tournament with 2-1 records.

The winner of the match will advance to the finals to face El Hijo Del Fantasma.