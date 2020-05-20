WWE NXT: Triple Threat Match Announced For Next Week
Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 20, 2020
On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, a Triple Threat Match will take place between Jake Atlas, Kushida, and Drake Maverick as part of “Group A” action in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.
Byron Saxton announced that the match had been made official by General Manager William Regal due to all three men being tied in the tournament with 2-1 records.
The winner of the match will advance to the finals to face El Hijo Del Fantasma.
https://wrestlr.me/63313/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 20 WWE NXT Quick Results (5/20/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) def. Liam Grey. Following the match, Tommaso Ciampa [...]
May 20 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) def. Liam Grey. Following the match, Tommaso Ciampa [...]
May 20 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/20/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *AEW World Champion Jon Moxley def. 10. Following the match, Moxley demands Br[...]
May 20 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *AEW World Champion Jon Moxley def. 10. Following the match, Moxley demands Br[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Matt Riddle will go one-on-one wit[...]
May 20
May 20 - Following this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, below is the updated card for this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-p[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, a Triple Threat Match will take place betw[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing event, a match wi[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view even[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a match will officially[...]
May 20
May 20 - As seen on last night's, Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart’s son Oje said that he will never allow WWE to induct his father into their WWE Hall o[...]
May 20
May 20 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing t[...]
May 20
May 20 - WWE has announced The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis feud will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced[...]
May 20 "IMPACT In 60" Series Coming To AXS TV Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling[...]
May 20 - Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling[...]
May 20
May 20 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina[...]
May 20
May 20 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the final build toward Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. AEW has already announced mu[...]
May 20
May 20 - Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a taped episode airing on the USA Network. A tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue. Dra[...]
May 20
May 20 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the planned WWE pay-per-View calendar for the rest of 2020 after the SummerSlam event, of course,[...]
May 20
May 20 - During Tuesday's WWE Backstage Ember Moon revealed the injury she suffered last year could be career-ending. Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE tele[...]
May 20
May 20 - In a sad but important update, Los Angeles firefighters have revealed a body was found on Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 days after f[...]
May 19
May 19 - Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. As reported, Shad Gaspard and[...]
May 19
May 19 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard shared the following on Instagram today: "We would like to express our gratitude to [...]
May 19
May 19 - A surfer who was at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach and witnessed what happened to Shad Gaspard posted on Reddit his experience of witnessing wha[...]
May 19
May 19 - The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who criticized him for wearing some “right wing shirts” during his WWE Networ[...]
May 19
May 19 - Vince McMahon is never far for a controversial idea, and over the years many stories have surfaced of plans McMahon has wanted to turn into storylines[...]
May 19
May 19 - WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently got a new tattoo, which tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa revealed in the TikTok video below. Reigns is currently tak[...]