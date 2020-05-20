AEW Dynamite: Final Casino Ladder Match Participant At Double Or Nothing Will Be Mystery Entrant

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the final participant in the Casino Ladder Match will be a mystery entrant.

The other participants in the match have officially been announced as Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Colt Cabana, Rey Fenix, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, Kip Sabian, and Luchasaurus.

As of the announcement, there is no word on who the mystery entrant could be; however, early speculation is that it could be someone who is already part of the All Elite Wrestling roster or possibly a former WWE Superstar.

As previously announced, this match will begin with two participants, with a new competitor entering every so often. The first participant to climb a ladder and retrieve the casino chip hanging above the ring will win the match and earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. It was also noted that the match can officially end before all nine participants have entered.