The match was made official following an in-ring segment between the two, in which Ciampa made reference to Kross attacking him at the conclusion of the April 15 edition of NXT.

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a match will officially take place between Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross.

WWE NXT: Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Owen Hart’s Son Will Not Allow WWE To Induct His Father Into Hall Of Fame

As seen on last night's, Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart’s son Oje said that he will never allow WWE to induct his father into their WWE Hall of Fame. “I would never let WWE put [...] May 20 - As seen on last night's, Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart’s son Oje said that he will never allow WWE to induct his father into their WWE Hall of Fame. “I would never let WWE put [...]

Update On Sting Possibly Heading To AEW

On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing their is "smoke to the fire" On Sting and WWE: [...] May 20 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing their is "smoke to the fire" On Sting and WWE: [...]

A New Match Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT

WWE has announced The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis feud will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced Lumis vs. Roderick Strong for tonight’s epi[...] May 20 - WWE has announced The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis feud will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced Lumis vs. Roderick Strong for tonight’s epi[...]

"IMPACT In 60" Series Coming To AXS TV

Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling's regular 2-hour broadcast, and be called "Impact[...] May 20 - Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling's regular 2-hour broadcast, and be called "Impact[...]

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Confirmed Dead Aged 39

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday. His death was officiall[...] May 20 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday. His death was officiall[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the final build toward Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. AEW has already announced much of the card for tonight's show, which is as fol[...] May 20 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the final build toward Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. AEW has already announced much of the card for tonight's show, which is as fol[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a taped episode airing on the USA Network. A tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue. Drake Maverick vs. Kushida is set for the final Group[...] May 20 - Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a taped episode airing on the USA Network. A tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue. Drake Maverick vs. Kushida is set for the final Group[...]

What WWE Originally Had Planned For After SummerSlam 2020

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the planned WWE pay-per-View calendar for the rest of 2020 after the SummerSlam event, of course, this all now subject to change due to the coronav[...] May 20 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the planned WWE pay-per-View calendar for the rest of 2020 after the SummerSlam event, of course, this all now subject to change due to the coronav[...]

Ember Moon Says Her Wrestling Career Might Be Over

During Tuesday's WWE Backstage Ember Moon revealed the injury she suffered last year could be career-ending. Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE television for months due to an achilles injury. This [...] May 20 - During Tuesday's WWE Backstage Ember Moon revealed the injury she suffered last year could be career-ending. Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE television for months due to an achilles injury. This [...]

Authorities Find Lifeless Body On The Beach Near Where Shad Gaspard Went Missing

In a sad but important update, Los Angeles firefighters have revealed a body was found on Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 days after former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was caught in a r[...] May 20 - In a sad but important update, Los Angeles firefighters have revealed a body was found on Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 days after former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was caught in a r[...]

Vince McMahon And WWE Tweet About Shad Gaspard

Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. As reported, Shad Gaspard and his son were beach swimming and Shad at this time[...] May 19 - Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. As reported, Shad Gaspard and his son were beach swimming and Shad at this time[...]

Shad Gaspard’s Wife Releases Statement

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard shared the following on Instagram today: "We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the [...] May 19 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard shared the following on Instagram today: "We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the [...]

A Surfer Reveals Witnessing The Shad Gaspard Incident

A surfer who was at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach and witnessed what happened to Shad Gaspard posted on Reddit his experience of witnessing what went down. He posted: “I was there. I [...] May 19 - A surfer who was at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach and witnessed what happened to Shad Gaspard posted on Reddit his experience of witnessing what went down. He posted: “I was there. I [...]

The Undertaker Responds To Fan Calling Him Out

The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who criticized him for wearing some “right wing shirts” during his WWE Network docuseries, The Last Ride. Check out Taker's re[...] May 19 - The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who criticized him for wearing some “right wing shirts” during his WWE Network docuseries, The Last Ride. Check out Taker's re[...]

Vince McMahon Wanted A Female Talent To Wear A False Penis

Vince McMahon is never far for a controversial idea, and over the years many stories have surfaced of plans McMahon has wanted to turn into storylines, many never made screen such as the one WWE Hall [...] May 19 - Vince McMahon is never far for a controversial idea, and over the years many stories have surfaced of plans McMahon has wanted to turn into storylines, many never made screen such as the one WWE Hall [...]

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Gets A New Tattoo

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently got a new tattoo, which tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa revealed in the TikTok video below. Reigns is currently taking time off from due to concerns with performing [...] May 19 - WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently got a new tattoo, which tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa revealed in the TikTok video below. Reigns is currently taking time off from due to concerns with performing [...]

JTG Reveals Final Text Message Shad Gaspard Sent Him

Shad Gaspard's tag partner in the duo Cryme Tyme, JTG has revealed an emotional text message Gaspard sent to JTG earlier this year on January 26, 2020. It reads: “If ever I die tomorrow just kn[...] May 19 - Shad Gaspard's tag partner in the duo Cryme Tyme, JTG has revealed an emotional text message Gaspard sent to JTG earlier this year on January 26, 2020. It reads: “If ever I die tomorrow just kn[...]

WWE Easing Up On A Previously "Banned" Term

WWE is reportedly starting to use the term "wrestling" more often on their weekly television broadcasts. It was reported a number of years ago that Vince McMahon banned the use of the term "wrestling[...] May 19 - WWE is reportedly starting to use the term "wrestling" more often on their weekly television broadcasts. It was reported a number of years ago that Vince McMahon banned the use of the term "wrestling[...]

WWE's Lawyer Jerry McDevitt Responds To Martha Hart's Claims

WWE's lawyer Jerry McDevitt reached out to CBS with a rebuttal in response to Martha Hart's interview with CBS about the death of her husband Owen Hart and the subsequent lawsuit. The lawsuit: "Th[...] May 19 - WWE's lawyer Jerry McDevitt reached out to CBS with a rebuttal in response to Martha Hart's interview with CBS about the death of her husband Owen Hart and the subsequent lawsuit. The lawsuit: "Th[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/18/2020)

The following are the results of the May 18, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Edge accepted Randy Orton's challenge for Backlash 2. Buddy Murphy (w/Seth Rollins) defeated Humberto Car[...] May 18 - The following are the results of the May 18, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Edge accepted Randy Orton's challenge for Backlash 2. Buddy Murphy (w/Seth Rollins) defeated Humberto Car[...]

United States Championship Match Set for Next Week's Raw

Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a United States Championship Match. During a backstage interview with Charly Caruso, Apollo Crews issued a challenge to United State[...] May 18 - Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a United States Championship Match. During a backstage interview with Charly Caruso, Apollo Crews issued a challenge to United State[...]

WWE Raw Results: One Faction's Loss is Another's Gain

One of Monday Night Raw's top factions has disbanded, but it appears as though another faction may have gotten stronger. After taking a loss to the team of Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews, Aus[...] May 18 - One of Monday Night Raw's top factions has disbanded, but it appears as though another faction may have gotten stronger. After taking a loss to the team of Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews, Aus[...]