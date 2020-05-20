Update On Sting Possibly Heading To AEW

On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing their is "smoke to the fire"

On Sting and WWE:

"Obviously he’s got no relationship with WWE which really surprised me because it’s one of those guys I didn’t think would have no relations with. I mean technically right now Ric Flair is the same way. Ric Flair’s a free agent."

On Sting going to AEW:

"But with Sting, I’ve got to think there is smoke to the fire, number one, because he’s tweeting about AEW, and Sting’s not going to do that because he’s not paying attention to anything unless he’s got an interest in it, and that they’re kind of acknowledging it, and also, when I ask about it, I get no answer. If there was nothing to it, I’m sure they would say there’s nothing to it. So I think there’s something to it. If they already have a deal, they’re going to announce it on their terms because sometimes they’ll wait a couple of weeks. And if they don’t have a deal, it’s probably something they’re at least contemplating."

Thanks to 411mania.com for the transcription.