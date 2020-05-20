Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Confirmed Dead Aged 39

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday.

His death was officially confirmed by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division after finding and identifying his body in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call from a member of the public and recovered the body near Venice Pier around 1 AM.

In a press conference, officials told the media that the body found was that of a 6'6" black male over 240 lbs.

In the final moments of his life, Shad told lifeguards to focus on saving his 10-year-old who they got to shore safely along with a group of other swimmers, but sadly Shad succumbed to the forces of the sea.

UPDATE: officials confirm description of pro wrestler Shad Gaspard matches that of the body discovered after washing up on shore in Venice Beach. @FOXLA @GDLA @LACoLifeguards 💔 pic.twitter.com/1EGKkglcNf — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) May 20, 2020

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shad Gaspard. R.I.P x