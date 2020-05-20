What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

AEW has already announced much of the card for tonight's show, which is as follows:

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the final build toward Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Owen Hart’s Son Will Not Allow WWE To Induct His Father Into Hall Of Fame

As seen on last night's, Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart’s son Oje said that he will never allow WWE to induct his father into their WWE Hall o[...] May 20 - As seen on last night's, Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart’s son Oje said that he will never allow WWE to induct his father into their WWE Hall o[...]

Update On Sting Possibly Heading To AEW

On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing t[...] May 20 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing t[...]

A New Match Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT

WWE has announced The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis feud will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced[...] May 20 - WWE has announced The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis feud will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced[...]

"IMPACT In 60" Series Coming To AXS TV

Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling[...] May 20 - Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling[...]

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Confirmed Dead Aged 39

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina[...] May 20 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a taped episode airing on the USA Network. A tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue. Dra[...] May 20 - Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a taped episode airing on the USA Network. A tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue. Dra[...]

What WWE Originally Had Planned For After SummerSlam 2020

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the planned WWE pay-per-View calendar for the rest of 2020 after the SummerSlam event, of course,[...] May 20 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the planned WWE pay-per-View calendar for the rest of 2020 after the SummerSlam event, of course,[...]

Ember Moon Says Her Wrestling Career Might Be Over

During Tuesday's WWE Backstage Ember Moon revealed the injury she suffered last year could be career-ending. Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE tele[...] May 20 - During Tuesday's WWE Backstage Ember Moon revealed the injury she suffered last year could be career-ending. Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE tele[...]

Authorities Find Lifeless Body On The Beach Near Where Shad Gaspard Went Missing

In a sad but important update, Los Angeles firefighters have revealed a body was found on Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 days after f[...] May 20 - In a sad but important update, Los Angeles firefighters have revealed a body was found on Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 days after f[...]

Vince McMahon And WWE Tweet About Shad Gaspard

Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. As reported, Shad Gaspard and[...] May 19 - Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. As reported, Shad Gaspard and[...]

Shad Gaspard’s Wife Releases Statement

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard shared the following on Instagram today: "We would like to express our gratitude to [...] May 19 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard shared the following on Instagram today: "We would like to express our gratitude to [...]

A Surfer Reveals Witnessing The Shad Gaspard Incident

A surfer who was at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach and witnessed what happened to Shad Gaspard posted on Reddit his experience of witnessing wha[...] May 19 - A surfer who was at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach and witnessed what happened to Shad Gaspard posted on Reddit his experience of witnessing wha[...]

The Undertaker Responds To Fan Calling Him Out

The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who criticized him for wearing some “right wing shirts” during his WWE Networ[...] May 19 - The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who criticized him for wearing some “right wing shirts” during his WWE Networ[...]

Vince McMahon Wanted A Female Talent To Wear A False Penis

Vince McMahon is never far for a controversial idea, and over the years many stories have surfaced of plans McMahon has wanted to turn into storylines[...] May 19 - Vince McMahon is never far for a controversial idea, and over the years many stories have surfaced of plans McMahon has wanted to turn into storylines[...]

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Gets A New Tattoo

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently got a new tattoo, which tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa revealed in the TikTok video below. Reigns is currently tak[...] May 19 - WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently got a new tattoo, which tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa revealed in the TikTok video below. Reigns is currently tak[...]

JTG Reveals Final Text Message Shad Gaspard Sent Him

Shad Gaspard's tag partner in the duo Cryme Tyme, JTG has revealed an emotional text message Gaspard sent to JTG earlier this year on January 26, 2020[...] May 19 - Shad Gaspard's tag partner in the duo Cryme Tyme, JTG has revealed an emotional text message Gaspard sent to JTG earlier this year on January 26, 2020[...]

WWE Easing Up On A Previously "Banned" Term

WWE is reportedly starting to use the term "wrestling" more often on their weekly television broadcasts. It was reported a number of years ago that V[...] May 19 - WWE is reportedly starting to use the term "wrestling" more often on their weekly television broadcasts. It was reported a number of years ago that V[...]

WWE's Lawyer Jerry McDevitt Responds To Martha Hart's Claims

WWE's lawyer Jerry McDevitt reached out to CBS with a rebuttal in response to Martha Hart's interview with CBS about the death of her husband Owen Har[...] May 19 - WWE's lawyer Jerry McDevitt reached out to CBS with a rebuttal in response to Martha Hart's interview with CBS about the death of her husband Owen Har[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/18/2020)

The following are the results of the May 18, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Edge accepted Randy Orton's challenge for Backlash 2. B[...] May 18 - The following are the results of the May 18, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Edge accepted Randy Orton's challenge for Backlash 2. B[...]

United States Championship Match Set for Next Week's Raw

Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a United States Championship Match. During a backstage interview with Charly Carus[...] May 18 - Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a United States Championship Match. During a backstage interview with Charly Carus[...]

WWE Raw Results: One Faction's Loss is Another's Gain

One of Monday Night Raw's top factions has disbanded, but it appears as though another faction may have gotten stronger. After taking a los[...] May 18 - One of Monday Night Raw's top factions has disbanded, but it appears as though another faction may have gotten stronger. After taking a los[...]

Champion vs. Champion Match Announced for Friday Night SmackDown

It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature a special Champion vs. Champion Match, as NXT Women'[...] May 18 - It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature a special Champion vs. Champion Match, as NXT Women'[...]