What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2020
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the final build toward Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.
AEW has already announced much of the card for tonight's show, which is as follows:
- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. 10 in a non-title match
- MJF vs. Marko Stunt
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
- Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander
- Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts face-to-face interview
https://wrestlr.me/63303/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 20
May 20 - As seen on last night's, Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart’s son Oje said that he will never allow WWE to induct his father into their WWE Hall o[...]
May 20
May 20 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing t[...]
May 20
May 20 - WWE has announced The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis feud will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced[...]
May 20 "IMPACT In 60" Series Coming To AXS TV Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling[...]
May 20 - Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling[...]
May 20
May 20 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina[...]
May 20
May 20 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the final build toward Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. AEW has already announced mu[...]
May 20
May 20 - Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a taped episode airing on the USA Network. A tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue. Dra[...]
May 20
May 20 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the planned WWE pay-per-View calendar for the rest of 2020 after the SummerSlam event, of course,[...]
May 20
May 20 - During Tuesday's WWE Backstage Ember Moon revealed the injury she suffered last year could be career-ending. Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE tele[...]
May 20
May 20 - In a sad but important update, Los Angeles firefighters have revealed a body was found on Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 days after f[...]
May 19
May 19 - Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. As reported, Shad Gaspard and[...]
May 19
May 19 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard shared the following on Instagram today: "We would like to express our gratitude to [...]
May 19
May 19 - A surfer who was at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach and witnessed what happened to Shad Gaspard posted on Reddit his experience of witnessing wha[...]
May 19
May 19 - The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who criticized him for wearing some “right wing shirts” during his WWE Networ[...]
May 19
May 19 - Vince McMahon is never far for a controversial idea, and over the years many stories have surfaced of plans McMahon has wanted to turn into storylines[...]
May 19
May 19 - WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently got a new tattoo, which tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa revealed in the TikTok video below. Reigns is currently tak[...]
May 19
May 19 - Shad Gaspard's tag partner in the duo Cryme Tyme, JTG has revealed an emotional text message Gaspard sent to JTG earlier this year on January 26, 2020[...]
May 19
May 19 - WWE is reportedly starting to use the term "wrestling" more often on their weekly television broadcasts. It was reported a number of years ago that V[...]
May 19
May 19 - WWE's lawyer Jerry McDevitt reached out to CBS with a rebuttal in response to Martha Hart's interview with CBS about the death of her husband Owen Har[...]
May 18
May 18 - The following are the results of the May 18, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Edge accepted Randy Orton's challenge for Backlash 2. B[...]
May 18
May 18 - Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a United States Championship Match. During a backstage interview with Charly Carus[...]
May 18
May 18 - One of Monday Night Raw's top factions has disbanded, but it appears as though another faction may have gotten stronger. After taking a los[...]
May 18
May 18 - It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature a special Champion vs. Champion Match, as NXT Women'[...]
May 18
May 18 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge officially accepted Randy Orton's challenge for a "st[...]