Ember Moon Says Her Wrestling Career Might Be Over

During Tuesday's WWE Backstage Ember Moon revealed the injury she suffered last year could be career-ending.

Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE television for months due to an achilles injury. This came shortly after returning from an elbow injury, Moon tore her achilles tendon on the September 24 episode of SmackDown.

She has been in rehab since then, but things don't seem to be going very well.

Check out what she had to say below.