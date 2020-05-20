Authorities Find Lifeless Body On The Beach Near Where Shad Gaspard Went Missing

In a sad but important update, Los Angeles firefighters have revealed a body was found on Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 days after former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was caught in a riptide while swimming with his son.

As previously reported, Gaspard's 10-year-old son was saved by lifeguards with several other swimmers, but Shad sadly was taken under by the forces of the sea and hadn't been seen since.

The fire department revealed they were called to the beach to confirm an adult male was found lifeless and dead. At the time of this report, the man's identity was not immediately confirmed, but some sources note the description matches Gaspard.

Shad's wife, Siliana Gaspard, issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement said. “Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.”

UPDATE:

NBC is reporting the body discovered body matches the description of Shad Gaspard:

"Investigators say a body, matching the description of the missing father, former WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard, has washed ashore in Venice. He was swept away by a rip current while swimming with his 10 yr old son. Son was rescued by lifeguards."

#BreakingNews Investigators say a body, matching the description of the missing father, former WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard, has washed ashore in Venice. He was swept away by a rip current while swimming with his 10 yr old son. Son was rescued by lifeguards.

