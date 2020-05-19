WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Vince McMahon And WWE Tweet About Shad Gaspard
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 19, 2020
Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard.
As reported, Shad Gaspard and his son were beach swimming and Shad at this time is missing. His wife
issued a statement earlier today about the situation. JTG also shared his final text message between himself and Shad.
Below are the tweets by Vince and WWE
