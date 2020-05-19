Vince McMahon Wanted A Female Talent To Wear A False Penis

Vince McMahon is never far for a controversial idea, and over the years many stories have surfaced of plans McMahon has wanted to turn into storylines, many never made screen such as the one WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed on the most recent episode of his podcast, Grilling JR.

J.R. revealed that during the time Marlena was with Goldust as his wife, Vince McMahon apparently wanted Marlena to wear a false penis under her dress!

"Goldust was created to be polarizing. You know, it was very polarizing and when we put and is even going to be more so, Vince was all in this, the Attitude Era coming along with the sexual characters, this androgynous guy. Was he really androgynous? Was he gay, Was he straight, Was he bisexual? We had no idea. But it was a very unique presentation to the point, and I told this to Terri Runnels one time and she was appalled, probably appalled at me." "I’m not sure. But Vince had an idea to have to give her a prosthetic penis to wear under her attire. Something that was never [to be] talked about. Nobody said anything. It was never focused on. It was just there. Luckily, cooler heads prevailed and that never made air and it never even happened. She wasn’t aware of it. There was a thought at one time about really going… ‘Well we’re going to go all the way, let’s go all the way.’ No, let’s don’t If we go all the way, we’re gonna step off of a cliff here. I don’t want to fall off a cliff. We don’t need to be falling off cliffs here. Let’s get close to the edge, but not quite step over it."

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.