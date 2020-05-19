JTG Reveals Final Text Message Shad Gaspard Sent Him

You can see JTG's tweet below:

It reads: “If ever I die tomorrow just know I Love you as a brother and friend for ever, even past this life.” JTG wrote in response, “Love you too brotha #Nohomo”

Shad Gaspard's tag partner in the duo Cryme Tyme, JTG has revealed an emotional text message Gaspard sent to JTG earlier this year on January 26, 2020.

