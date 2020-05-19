WWE Easing Up On A Previously "Banned" Term

WWE is reportedly starting to use the term "wrestling" more often on their weekly television broadcasts.

It was reported a number of years ago that Vince McMahon banned the use of the term "wrestling" in WWE and also made a call to drop "wrestler" in favor of "superstar" when referring to talent.

The move to go to using "wrestling" is reportedly one that Paul Heyman has been pushing for and he is likely getting McMahon to ease up on the ban.

On Monday's Raw, the future Edge vs Randy Orton at Backlash is being reffered to as "the greatest wrestling match ever."