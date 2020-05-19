WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE's Lawyer Jerry McDevitt Responds To Martha Hart's Claims
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 19, 2020
WWE's lawyer Jerry McDevitt reached out to CBS with a rebuttal in response to Martha Hart's interview with CBS about the death of her husband Owen Hart and the subsequent lawsuit.
The lawsuit:
"The reality is, we've never told our side of the story of what happened -- at least not outside of court. We told it in court, but when she talks about the way the lawsuit unfolded over the years, it really isn't accurate what she's saying. What she did whenever this happened is, she hired a lawyer in Kansas City who we caught essentially trying to fix the judicial selection process to get a judge that was more to their liking. We caught them and went all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court. The Missouri Supreme Court said, 'No, no, no. We're not going to let that happen.' They essentially appointed an independent judge to come in from outside of Kansas City to oversee the proceedings. We were basically trying to find out what happened that night. Martha was not even remotely interested in finding out what happened that night; she just wanted to used it as a vehicle to beat up a business that she didn't like that her husband was in, the wrestling business."
On WWE manipulating Hart family members:
"Her and her lawyer, in reality, had tried to get the members of the Hart family, Owen's brothers and sisters, to sign a document in which they would agree to support Martha and her case and they would not talk to WWE. In exchange for that, they were all promised a share of any verdict or settlement, which is highly illegal, completely improper and you can get in big trouble for that. What happened was some of the members of the Hart family were offended by this because they realized this was wrong. ... They knew this was wrong and they faxed me those documents, which I fell out of the chair when I read them. I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me. This is completely illegal, you can't do this stuff.' All of that was then brought to the attention of the judge in Kansas City."
On the lawsuit being about money rather than justice:
"She talked about how $18 million settlement, she didn't really want to do that, she wanted justice. Again, that's just not true. There was court-ordered mediation. We went to the mediation, and her lawyers were demanding $35 million and some admission of punitive damages. Vince told her right there, 'Look, Martha, I feel so bad for what happened. I feel responsible because this happened on my watch. I want to take care of you and your family, I loved Owen.' He was almost crying. We offered $17 million to take care of her. How many times does a CEO walk in a room and say he feels responsible? 'I'm not going to argue, I just feel responsible for what happened.' They turned it down; they wanted to go to court for their $35 million. Fine, we'll go and litigate. The next day, I get a call from her Canadian lawyer, saying they didn't want to do it because they knew what they were facing with the other things I talked about. They said, 'If you could put a little more money in. If you can go to $18 million we'll settle right now.' That's how the settlement went down."
Vince McMahon And WWE Tweet About Shad Gaspard Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. As reported, Shad Gaspard and his son were beach swimming and Shad at this time[...]
May 19
Shad Gaspard’s Wife Releases Statement Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard shared the following on Instagram today: "We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the [...]
May 19
The Undertaker Responds To Fan Calling Him Out The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who criticized him for wearing some “right wing shirts” during his WWE Network docuseries, The Last Ride. Check out Taker's re[...]
May 19
WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Gets A New Tattoo WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently got a new tattoo, which tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa revealed in the TikTok video below. Reigns is currently taking time off from due to concerns with performing [...]
May 19
WWE Easing Up On A Previously "Banned" Term WWE is reportedly starting to use the term "wrestling" more often on their weekly television broadcasts. It was reported a number of years ago that Vince McMahon banned the use of the term "wrestling[...]
May 18
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/18/2020) The following are the results of the May 18, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Edge accepted Randy Orton's challenge for Backlash 2. Buddy Murphy (w/Seth Rollins) defeated Humberto Car[...]
May 18
May 18
WWE's YouTube Channel Reaches a New Milestone The following comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2020 – WWE's official YouTube channel surpassed the 60 million subscriber milestone, further solidifying itself as one of the world&[...]
May 18
A Submission Match Set For Tonight's WWE Raw Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler in a Submission Match looks to be taking place on tonight's WWE Raw. Natalya called Baszler out on Twitter in which she mentioned a Submission Match for tonight's Raw. She [...]
May 18
Big Name Departs From WWE Behind The Scenes Michael Mansury has reportedly departed WWE having been with the company since 2009, according to PWInsider. Mansury reportedly gave notice of his departure several months ago. Mansury wasn't a big n[...]
