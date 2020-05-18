WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: Edge Responds to Randy Orton's Challenge for a Match at Backlash
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 18, 2020
In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE
Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge officially accepted Randy Orton's challenge for a "straight-up wrestling match" at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view.
