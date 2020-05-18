Join Our WWE Monday Night Raw Discord Chatroom

To join our DISCORD server, accept invite here: https://discord.gg/GTUc4db - remember to claim your username!

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/18/2020)

The following are the results of the May 18, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Edge accepted Randy Orton's challenge for Backlash 2. Buddy Murphy (w/Seth Rollins) defeated Humberto Car[...] May 18 - The following are the results of the May 18, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Edge accepted Randy Orton's challenge for Backlash 2. Buddy Murphy (w/Seth Rollins) defeated Humberto Car[...]

United States Championship Match Set for Next Week's Raw

Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a United States Championship Match. During a backstage interview with Charly Caruso, Apollo Crews issued a challenge to United State[...] May 18 - Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a United States Championship Match. During a backstage interview with Charly Caruso, Apollo Crews issued a challenge to United State[...]

WWE Raw Results: One Faction's Loss is Another's Gain

One of Monday Night Raw's top factions has disbanded, but it appears as though another faction may have gotten stronger. After taking a loss to the team of Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews, Aus[...] May 18 - One of Monday Night Raw's top factions has disbanded, but it appears as though another faction may have gotten stronger. After taking a loss to the team of Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews, Aus[...]

Champion vs. Champion Match Announced for Friday Night SmackDown

It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature a special Champion vs. Champion Match, as NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will take on SmackDown [...] May 18 - It's been announced that this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature a special Champion vs. Champion Match, as NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will take on SmackDown [...]

WWE Raw Results: Edge Responds to Randy Orton's Challenge for a Match at Backlash

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge officially accepted Randy Orton's challenge for a "straight-up wrestling match" at the upcoming Ba[...] May 18 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge officially accepted Randy Orton's challenge for a "straight-up wrestling match" at the upcoming Ba[...]

WWE's YouTube Channel Reaches a New Milestone

The following comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2020 – WWE's official YouTube channel surpassed the 60 million subscriber milestone, further solidifying itself as one of the world&[...] May 18 - The following comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2020 – WWE's official YouTube channel surpassed the 60 million subscriber milestone, further solidifying itself as one of the world&[...]

First Official Owen Hart Merchandise In Over 20 Years Now Available

ProWrestlingTees.com is now selling the first official Owen Hart shirts since his death in 1999 ahead of The Owen Hart episode of Dark Side of the Ring which will broadcast on Vice tomorrow night. Th[...] May 18 - ProWrestlingTees.com is now selling the first official Owen Hart shirts since his death in 1999 ahead of The Owen Hart episode of Dark Side of the Ring which will broadcast on Vice tomorrow night. Th[...]

Ken Shamrock Pulled From Impact's Number One Contender Tournament

Impact Wrestling today announced on Twitter that Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock will no longer be in the number one contender’s tournament due to an attack from Michael Elgin. Shamrock will instead[...] May 18 - Impact Wrestling today announced on Twitter that Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock will no longer be in the number one contender’s tournament due to an attack from Michael Elgin. Shamrock will instead[...]

Bret Hart Issues Statement Over Martha Hart's Recent Comments

The Wrap reached out to Bret Hart who issued a statement in response to comments Martha Hart made about him in a recent interview. For those unaware, Martha claimed in an interview with The Wrap that[...] May 18 - The Wrap reached out to Bret Hart who issued a statement in response to comments Martha Hart made about him in a recent interview. For those unaware, Martha claimed in an interview with The Wrap that[...]

A Submission Match Set For Tonight's WWE Raw

Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler in a Submission Match looks to be taking place on tonight's WWE Raw. Natalya called Baszler out on Twitter in which she mentioned a Submission Match for tonight's Raw. She [...] May 18 - Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler in a Submission Match looks to be taking place on tonight's WWE Raw. Natalya called Baszler out on Twitter in which she mentioned a Submission Match for tonight's Raw. She [...]

The US Coast Guard Has Called Off The Search For Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard

The US Coast Guard has reportedly called off the immediate search for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, and unless there is some kind of miracle he is presumed to be deceased after being pulled out t[...] May 18 - The US Coast Guard has reportedly called off the immediate search for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, and unless there is some kind of miracle he is presumed to be deceased after being pulled out t[...]

WWE Files New Trademarks For Upcoming PPV and Superstar

WWE recently filed new trademark requests for “In Your House” and “Sister Abigail.” ‘IN YOUR HOUSE’ for G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a sh[...] May 18 - WWE recently filed new trademark requests for “In Your House” and “Sister Abigail.” ‘IN YOUR HOUSE’ for G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a sh[...]

Big Name Departs From WWE Behind The Scenes

Michael Mansury has reportedly departed WWE having been with the company since 2009, according to PWInsider. Mansury reportedly gave notice of his departure several months ago. Mansury wasn't a big n[...] May 18 - Michael Mansury has reportedly departed WWE having been with the company since 2009, according to PWInsider. Mansury reportedly gave notice of his departure several months ago. Mansury wasn't a big n[...]

Got Milk? Kurt Angle Announces He's Launching A Milk Brand

We've got Steve Austin's Broken Skull IPA beer, and The Rock's Teremana Tequila, now it's time for Kurt Angle's....MILK! It's true, it's damn true. [...] May 18 - We've got Steve Austin's Broken Skull IPA beer, and The Rock's Teremana Tequila, now it's time for Kurt Angle's....MILK! It's true, it's damn true. [...]

Martha Hart Calls WWE's Hall Of Fame A "Fake Entity" In Damming Interview

Martha Hart, the widow of the late Owen Hart has spoken out to CBS sports ahead of the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episode which focuses on Owen’s tragic death. The episode will air and concl[...] May 18 - Martha Hart, the widow of the late Owen Hart has spoken out to CBS sports ahead of the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episode which focuses on Owen’s tragic death. The episode will air and concl[...]

411Mania Announces Passing Of Pro Wrestling Writer Larry Csonka

It is with great sadness we report 411Mania’s Larry Csonka has sadly passed away. Csonka had been part of the internet wrestling community for over 20 years. It appears Csonka was working right [...] May 18 - It is with great sadness we report 411Mania’s Larry Csonka has sadly passed away. Csonka had been part of the internet wrestling community for over 20 years. It appears Csonka was working right [...]

Further Details Emerge Of Riptide That Pulled Shad Gaspard Out To Sea

In an update on former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard missing after being pulled out to sea by a riptide, Daily Mail is reporting there were multiple lifeguards at the scene at California's Venice Beach o[...] May 18 - In an update on former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard missing after being pulled out to sea by a riptide, Daily Mail is reporting there were multiple lifeguards at the scene at California's Venice Beach o[...]

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Missing After Beach Swim

A major search is underway for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard after he went missing during a swim at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son on Sunday. Gaspard, one half of popular WWE tag team Crym[...] May 18 - A major search is underway for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard after he went missing during a swim at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son on Sunday. Gaspard, one half of popular WWE tag team Crym[...]

HOLY MOLY! - Braun Strowman Catches MONSTER FISH!

Monsters catching monsters!!!!! #GoliathGrouper #CatchAndRelease pic.twitter.com/I5oVninZnj — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 17, 2020 Randy Orton responds: Damn bro 😂😂 &[...] May 18 - Monsters catching monsters!!!!! #GoliathGrouper #CatchAndRelease pic.twitter.com/I5oVninZnj — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 17, 2020 Randy Orton responds: Damn bro 😂😂 &[...]

Lio Rush Tells Mark Henry He's 'Going Out Sad' For Threatening Lawsuit

Former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush has taken to Twitter again to respond to Mark Henry, who is considering taking a lawsuit out against Rush for defaming him. Rush accused Henry of holding black wrestler[...] May 18 - Former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush has taken to Twitter again to respond to Mark Henry, who is considering taking a lawsuit out against Rush for defaming him. Rush accused Henry of holding black wrestler[...]

Otis Reveals He's Been Made Fun Of His Whole Life For His Looks and Dyslexia

During an interview on Chasing Glory /w Lilian Garcia, WWE Superstar Otis reveals he has been battling dyslexia his whole life. "Absolutely, oh yeah," Otis answered when asked if he was bullied gro[...] May 18 - During an interview on Chasing Glory /w Lilian Garcia, WWE Superstar Otis reveals he has been battling dyslexia his whole life. "Absolutely, oh yeah," Otis answered when asked if he was bullied gro[...]

Photo: Photo Of CM Punk (A Fan) Taking A Photo With Steve Austin In The 90s

OH HELL YEAH! Classic picture of CM Punk taking a photo with a fan from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 18 - OH HELL YEAH! Classic picture of CM Punk taking a photo with a fan from r/SquaredCircle [...]

#WorkSmarterNotHarder: Xavier Woods Responds To Adam Cole Listing His Achievements

Xavier Woods of The New Day has responded to NXT star Adam Cole listing some of his major achievements, he tweeted: "I mean that’s incredibly (Jesus that’s impressive) impressive but ha[...] May 18 - Xavier Woods of The New Day has responded to NXT star Adam Cole listing some of his major achievements, he tweeted: "I mean that’s incredibly (Jesus that’s impressive) impressive but ha[...]