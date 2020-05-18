WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bret Hart Issues Statement Over Martha Hart's Recent Comments
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2020
The Wrap reached out to Bret Hart who issued a statement in response to comments Martha Hart made about him in a recent interview.
For those unaware, Martha claimed in an interview with The Wrap that during her lawsuit against WWE, Bret was hoping that she would be able to secure his wrestling footage because he wasn't on good terms with WWE at the time:
"He was hoping somehow, if we ever had a settlement that we could work it in.” When that didn’t happen, he was very upset that he didn’t get his footage. It prompted him to befriend Vince again so he could have access to his footage. That was the first fracture in our relationship."
Bret Hart's statement:
"While I am not interested in engaging in any more media mudslinging between Martha and myself especially in light of a global pandemic, I will say that our fallout is multifaceted. To say that it only involved being able to access and use my WWE footage and photos for future projects would merely be an oversimplification and inaccurate. I will not comment any further on the matter."