Bret Hart Issues Statement Over Martha Hart's Recent Comments

The Wrap reached out to Bret Hart who issued a statement in response to comments Martha Hart made about him in a recent interview.

For those unaware, Martha claimed in an interview with The Wrap that during her lawsuit against WWE, Bret was hoping that she would be able to secure his wrestling footage because he wasn't on good terms with WWE at the time:

"He was hoping somehow, if we ever had a settlement that we could work it in.” When that didn’t happen, he was very upset that he didn’t get his footage. It prompted him to befriend Vince again so he could have access to his footage. That was the first fracture in our relationship."

Bret Hart's statement: