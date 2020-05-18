The US Coast Guard Has Called Off The Search For Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard

The US Coast Guard has reportedly called off the immediate search for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, and unless there is some kind of miracle he is presumed to be deceased after being pulled out to sea by a strong rip current on Sunday afternoon.

Gaspard and his son were among a group of swimmers caught in a strong rip current at Marina del Rey beach in Venice Beach, California. Gaspard is reported to have told lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son first, they attempted to also save Gaspard but the rip current pulled him out to sea and he has not been seen despite hours of searching by the US Coast Guard.

In reality, they never officially give up looking until they find a body, the status of the case is just downgraded.

WrestlingNewsSource.com is deeply saddened by the news and send out our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Gaspard at this difficult time.