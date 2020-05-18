Big Name Departs From WWE Behind The Scenes

Michael Mansury has reportedly departed WWE having been with the company since 2009, according to PWInsider. Mansury reportedly gave notice of his departure several months ago.

Mansury wasn't a big name on-screen but certainly was a big deal backstage as the Vice President of Global Television Production. Mansury had such a high reputation in the company that it is believed if Triple H were to take over the daily running of the company from Vince McMahon, Mansury was considered to be the next Kevin Dunn.

Mansury worked his way up from Production Assistant, to Associate Producer, Producer, and then Managing Producer of WWE before becoming Vice President in March 2016. During that time he directed many WWE PPV and television shows.