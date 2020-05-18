Martha Hart Calls WWE's Hall Of Fame A "Fake Entity" In Damming Interview

Martha Hart, the widow of the late Owen Hart has spoken out to CBS sports ahead of the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episode which focuses on Owen’s tragic death. The episode will air and conclude the season this Tuesday on Vice.

On the topic of how WWE and Vince McMahon handled Owen's death at the 1999 WWE Over the Edge pay-per-view she laid into the company for continuing with the PPV. She was disgusted that McMahon didn't stop the show and called him a poor leader that night.

"When Owen died, they scooped him out like a piece of garbage and they paraded wrestlers out to wrestle in a ring that had Owen’s blood, where the boards were broken from Owen’s fall and where the guys could feel the dip in the ring from where he fell. Just that disrespect and lack of respect for a human life that had just been lost."

Martha also reiterated why she doesn't allow Owen to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

"Their Hall of Fame? They don’t even have a Hallway of Fame. It doesn’t exist. There’s nothing. It’s a fake entity. There’s nothing real or tangible. It’s just an event they have to make money. They put it on TV and have a celebration, and it’s just so ridiculous. I would never even entertain it. It’s garbage."

