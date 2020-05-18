Further Details Emerge Of Riptide That Pulled Shad Gaspard Out To Sea

In an update on former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard missing after being pulled out to sea by a riptide, Daily Mail is reporting there were multiple lifeguards at the scene at California's Venice Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Shad's 10-year old son was saved, whilst his mother Siliana Gaspard looked on at the drama unfolding.

In addition to the lifeguards, other rescue teams such as divers, rescue boats were all called to the beach with coast guard flying back and forth in helicopters for nearly 3 hours. Siliana Gaspard remained on the beach while the coast guard conducted their search.

A witness at the scene told Daily Mail, "I saw the young boy who was inconsolable and his mother who had her arms wrapped around him,' said one onlooker. 'The whole thing was just heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking to see this mother and child in complete despair."

Kenichi Haskett of the Los Angeles County Fire Dept Lifeguard Division gave the following statement on the incident:

"We had one of our lifeguards go out to make a double rescue of a father and a son. The father unfortunately got pushed down by a wave as they were getting pulled out of the current. The lifeguard rescued and grabbed the boy, the son, and tried to grab the father as well.

'He ended up getting pushed down by a wave and we couldn't find him and we immediately started with our rescue boats, called in additional lifeguards to search that location of his dad"

