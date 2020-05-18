Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Missing After Beach Swim

A major search is underway for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard after he went missing during a swim at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son on Sunday.

Gaspard, one half of popular WWE tag team Cryme Time was reportedly with a group of swimmers caught in a strong rip current around 4 PM, according to a TMZ report.

As of this report, Gaspard has not been located and officials are working with the local L.A. Fire Dept, with one source noting he "did submerge" after telling lifeguards to save his son first. The report notes that another "big wave" took Gaspard under and he wasn’t seen again.

Shad was also at the beach with his wife.

