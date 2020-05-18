WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Lio Rush Tells Mark Henry He's 'Going Out Sad' For Threatening Lawsuit
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2020
Former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush has taken to Twitter again to respond to Mark Henry, who is considering taking a lawsuit out against Rush for defaming him.
Rush accused Henry of holding black wrestlers' careers, tweeting, "This is why African American talent on the biggest platform will continue to not have equal opportunity because people like you constantly tear your own people down. A damn shame honestly."
Lio tweeted:
"Lio Rush: Couldn’t i just do the same for publicly de framing my name on national radio? @TheMarkHenry come on man, your going out sad. You deserve to be remembered for the greatest heel turn ever, not for threatening to sue a 25 yr old in the middle of a pandemic."
