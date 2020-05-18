Otis Reveals He's Been Made Fun Of His Whole Life For His Looks and Dyslexia

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
"Absolutely, oh yeah," Otis answered when asked if he was bullied growing up. " I remember in high school, for example, they would make the troubled kids go with the disabled kids -they would put them together. The only time that I would be in a decent class was like history. My teachers were understandable with my reading dyslexia. I remember as a kid, if you remember like reading [in front of the class], the teacher goes, 'Alright there Otis, it's your time to read.' I'm like stuttering, and the kids would laugh. I've always been made fun of for the way I looked and because of my reading [difficulties]."
May 18 - It is with great sadness we report 411Mania’s Larry Csonka has sadly passed away. Csonka had been part of the internet wrestling community for over 20 years. It appears Csonka was working right [...]
May 18 - In an update on former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard missing after being pulled out to sea by a riptide, Daily Mail is reporting there were multiple lifeguards at the scene at California's Venice Beach o[...]
May 18 - A major search is underway for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard after he went missing during a swim at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son on Sunday. Gaspard, one half of popular WWE tag team Crym[...]
May 18 - Former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush has taken to Twitter again to respond to Mark Henry, who is considering taking a lawsuit out against Rush for defaming him. Rush accused Henry of holding black wrestler[...]
May 18 - In a recent interview with ESPN, Shane McMahon reflected on the first time he met The Undertaker who was dealing with a wardrobe malfunction. “I remember he was sitting on the couch that day, l[...]
May 17 - Rusev, now Miro with high praise for Chris Jericho: "I love Chris. Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE... He was great. He's a great leader man. He cares so much. He w[...]
May 17 - Dana Brooke has responded to Jim Cornette's recent criticisms of her and others in a post on Twitter. She tweeted: "@TheJimCornettehow about you stop hiding behind a keyboard and come say it to my [...]
May 17 - Road Warrior Animal took to his podcast "What a Rush" earlier this week to talk about the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode which covered The Road Warriors. Here is what he had to say: [...]
Mark Henry Threatens Lio Rush With Legal Lawsuit TMZ recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry following accusations made by recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush who claimed Henry kept other African American wrestlers down during his time[...]
May 17 - In a recent interview with TVInsider.com, Brie Bella discussed her marital problems with her Husband Daniel Bryan which are set to air on the current season of Total Bellas: "I think because we are[...]
May 16 - A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly left WWE. According to both PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com, SmackDown's Drew Gulak has parted ways from the company, as his contr[...]
May 16 - AEW has announced the full card for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 PM ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The lineup is another stacked one! - Dani Jordyn vs. Hikaru Shida - Clutch Adams vs. QT Marshall - J[...]
May 16 - Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed up. Russo tweeted: "I'm just saying this for [...]
May 16 - The overnight rating for Friday's WWE Smackdown feating all the Money In The Bank PPV fallout drew 2.043 million viewers. The number was up slightly from last week's 2.040 million viewers. The first [...]
May 16 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have damaged NXT by bringing main roster stars onto the [...]
May 16 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" through until he is 70 and is believed to be a one[...]
May 16 - D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet, here is what he had to say: "Even thou[...]