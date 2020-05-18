WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
#WorkSmarterNotHarder: Xavier Woods Responds To Adam Cole Listing His Achievements
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2020
Xavier Woods of The New Day has responded to NXT star Adam Cole listing some of his major achievements, he tweeted:
"I mean that’s incredibly (Jesus that’s impressive) impressive but have you ever won the TNA AAAAAAAAND the WWE tag titles without even being in the match" #WorkSmarterNotHarder
https://wrestlr.me/63266/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 18
May 18 - It is with great sadness we report 411Mania’s Larry Csonka has sadly passed away. Csonka had been part of the internet wrestling community for o[...]
May 18
May 18 - In an update on former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard missing after being pulled out to sea by a riptide, Daily Mail is reporting there were multiple life[...]
May 18
May 18 - A major search is underway for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard after he went missing during a swim at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son on Sunda[...]
May 18
May 18 - Monsters catching monsters!!!!! #GoliathGrouper #CatchAndRelease pic.twitter.com/I5oVninZnj — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 17, 2020 [...]
May 18
May 18 - Former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush has taken to Twitter again to respond to Mark Henry, who is considering taking a lawsuit out against Rush for defaming [...]
May 18
May 18 - During an interview on Chasing Glory /w Lilian Garcia, WWE Superstar Otis reveals he has been battling dyslexia his whole life. "Absolutely, oh yea[...]
May 18
May 18 - OH HELL YEAH! Classic picture of CM Punk taking a photo with a fan from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 18
May 18 - Xavier Woods of The New Day has responded to NXT star Adam Cole listing some of his major achievements, he tweeted: "I mean that’s incredibly[...]
May 18
May 18 - WWE Superstar Edge has responded to a fan on his Instagram who told him he should have stayed retired. Fan: "In what alternate universe [...]
May 18
May 18 - In a recent interview with ESPN, Shane McMahon reflected on the first time he met The Undertaker who was dealing with a wardrobe malfunction. “[...]
May 17
May 17 - Relive the 10 greatest triumphs of Becky Lynch and learn why she's The Man in WWE. [...]
May 17
May 17 - Rusev, now Miro with high praise for Chris Jericho: "I love Chris. Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE... He was grea[...]
May 17
May 17 - Dana Brooke has responded to Jim Cornette's recent criticisms of her and others in a post on Twitter. She tweeted: "@TheJimCornettehow about you st[...]
May 17
May 17 - Just...because... Get ready for an AXE-THROWING contest tomorrow night on #WWERaw between the #StreetProfits & the #VikingRaiders! https://t.co[...]
May 17
May 17 - Road Warrior Animal took to his podcast "What a Rush" earlier this week to talk about the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode which covered The Road [...]
May 17
May 17 - TMZ recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry following accusations made by recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush who claimed Henry kept oth[...]
May 17
May 17 - In a recent interview with TVInsider.com, Brie Bella discussed her marital problems with her Husband Daniel Bryan which are set to air on the current [...]
May 16
May 16 - A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly left WWE. According to both PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com, SmackDown's Drew Gu[...]
May 16
May 16 - AEW has announced the full card for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 PM ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The lineup is another stacked one! - Dani Jordyn vs.[...]
May 16
May 16 - Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed[...]
May 16
May 16 - The overnight rating for Friday's WWE Smackdown feating all the Money In The Bank PPV fallout drew 2.043 million viewers. The number was up slightly f[...]
May 16
May 16 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have d[...]
May 16
May 16 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" [...]
May 16
May 16 - Sometimes a photo says it all... Undertaker & John Cena backstage after their match at Wrestlemania 34. from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 16
May 16 - D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestlin[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π