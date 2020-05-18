Edge Responds To A Fan Who Told Him To Stay Retired

"You have no idea what I have planned. And because of that you have no idea what you’re talking about. Does EVERY story you’ve ever read or movie you’ve watched play out the same? Because that’s sounds boring as hell to me. So you can complain, or quit being that jaded 'smart fan' and just try and enjoy something and watch the power paradigm shift and play out."

"In what alternate universe do you start the feud with a Last Man Standing match and end it with a 'straight up' wrestling match? Lol you should have stayed retired. Bogus."

WWE Superstar Edge has responded to a fan on his Instagram who told him he should have stayed retired.

» More News From This Feed

411Mania Announces Passing Of Pro Wrestling Writer Larry Csonka

It is with great sadness we report 411Mania’s Larry Csonka has sadly passed away. Csonka had been part of the internet wrestling community for o[...] May 18 - It is with great sadness we report 411Mania’s Larry Csonka has sadly passed away. Csonka had been part of the internet wrestling community for o[...]

Further Details Emerge Of Riptide That Pulled Shad Gaspard Out To Sea

In an update on former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard missing after being pulled out to sea by a riptide, Daily Mail is reporting there were multiple life[...] May 18 - In an update on former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard missing after being pulled out to sea by a riptide, Daily Mail is reporting there were multiple life[...]

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Missing After Beach Swim

A major search is underway for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard after he went missing during a swim at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son on Sunda[...] May 18 - A major search is underway for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard after he went missing during a swim at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son on Sunda[...]

HOLY MOLY! - Braun Strowman Catches MONSTER FISH!

Monsters catching monsters!!!!! #GoliathGrouper #CatchAndRelease pic.twitter.com/I5oVninZnj — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 17, 2020 [...] May 18 - Monsters catching monsters!!!!! #GoliathGrouper #CatchAndRelease pic.twitter.com/I5oVninZnj — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 17, 2020 [...]

Lio Rush Tells Mark Henry He's 'Going Out Sad' For Threatening Lawsuit

Former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush has taken to Twitter again to respond to Mark Henry, who is considering taking a lawsuit out against Rush for defaming [...] May 18 - Former WWE Superstar, Lio Rush has taken to Twitter again to respond to Mark Henry, who is considering taking a lawsuit out against Rush for defaming [...]

Otis Reveals He's Been Made Fun Of His Whole Life For His Looks and Dyslexia

During an interview on Chasing Glory /w Lilian Garcia, WWE Superstar Otis reveals he has been battling dyslexia his whole life. "Absolutely, oh yea[...] May 18 - During an interview on Chasing Glory /w Lilian Garcia, WWE Superstar Otis reveals he has been battling dyslexia his whole life. "Absolutely, oh yea[...]

Photo: Photo Of CM Punk (A Fan) Taking A Photo With Steve Austin In The 90s

OH HELL YEAH! Classic picture of CM Punk taking a photo with a fan from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 18 - OH HELL YEAH! Classic picture of CM Punk taking a photo with a fan from r/SquaredCircle [...]

#WorkSmarterNotHarder: Xavier Woods Responds To Adam Cole Listing His Achievements

Xavier Woods of The New Day has responded to NXT star Adam Cole listing some of his major achievements, he tweeted: "I mean that’s incredibly[...] May 18 - Xavier Woods of The New Day has responded to NXT star Adam Cole listing some of his major achievements, he tweeted: "I mean that’s incredibly[...]

Edge Responds To A Fan Who Told Him To Stay Retired

WWE Superstar Edge has responded to a fan on his Instagram who told him he should have stayed retired. Fan: "In what alternate universe [...] May 18 - WWE Superstar Edge has responded to a fan on his Instagram who told him he should have stayed retired. Fan: "In what alternate universe [...]

Shane McMahon Recalls Meeting The Undertaker For The First Time

In a recent interview with ESPN, Shane McMahon reflected on the first time he met The Undertaker who was dealing with a wardrobe malfunction. “[...] May 18 - In a recent interview with ESPN, Shane McMahon reflected on the first time he met The Undertaker who was dealing with a wardrobe malfunction. “[...]

WATCH: Countdown Of Becky Lynch's Top 10 Greatest Moments

Relive the 10 greatest triumphs of Becky Lynch and learn why she's The Man in WWE. [...] May 17 - Relive the 10 greatest triumphs of Becky Lynch and learn why she's The Man in WWE. [...]

Miro (Rusev) On Chris Jericho: "He Was Probably The Biggest Leader Of The Whole Locker Room"

Rusev, now Miro with high praise for Chris Jericho: "I love Chris. Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE... He was grea[...] May 17 - Rusev, now Miro with high praise for Chris Jericho: "I love Chris. Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE... He was grea[...]

Dana Brooke Shoots Hard On Jim Cornette, Tells Him To Stop Spreading Hate

Dana Brooke has responded to Jim Cornette's recent criticisms of her and others in a post on Twitter. She tweeted: "@TheJimCornettehow about you st[...] May 17 - Dana Brooke has responded to Jim Cornette's recent criticisms of her and others in a post on Twitter. She tweeted: "@TheJimCornettehow about you st[...]

Axe Throwing Contest Between Street Profits and Viking Raiders Announced

Just...because... Get ready for an AXE-THROWING contest tomorrow night on #WWERaw between the #StreetProfits & the #VikingRaiders! https://t.co[...] May 17 - Just...because... Get ready for an AXE-THROWING contest tomorrow night on #WWERaw between the #StreetProfits & the #VikingRaiders! https://t.co[...]

Road Warrior Animal Comments On Dark Side of The Ring Episode Focusing On The Road Warriors

Road Warrior Animal took to his podcast "What a Rush" earlier this week to talk about the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode which covered The Road [...] May 17 - Road Warrior Animal took to his podcast "What a Rush" earlier this week to talk about the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode which covered The Road [...]

Mark Henry Threatens Lio Rush With Legal Lawsuit

TMZ recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry following accusations made by recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush who claimed Henry kept oth[...] May 17 - TMZ recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry following accusations made by recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush who claimed Henry kept oth[...]

Brie Bella Discusses Marital Issues With Daniel Bryan

In a recent interview with TVInsider.com, Brie Bella discussed her marital problems with her Husband Daniel Bryan which are set to air on the current [...] May 17 - In a recent interview with TVInsider.com, Brie Bella discussed her marital problems with her Husband Daniel Bryan which are set to air on the current [...]

WWE Reportedly Releases SmackDown Superstar/Former Cruiserweight Champion

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly left WWE. According to both PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com, SmackDown's Drew Gu[...] May 16 - A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly left WWE. According to both PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com, SmackDown's Drew Gu[...]

AEW Dark Announces Another Action-Packed Card For Next Week

AEW has announced the full card for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 PM ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The lineup is another stacked one! - Dani Jordyn vs.[...] May 16 - AEW has announced the full card for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 PM ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The lineup is another stacked one! - Dani Jordyn vs.[...]

Vince Russo Has A Suggestion To Improve AEW...Cornette Responds!

Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed[...] May 16 - Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed[...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Increases For Post-MITB Show

The overnight rating for Friday's WWE Smackdown feating all the Money In The Bank PPV fallout drew 2.043 million viewers. The number was up slightly f[...] May 16 - The overnight rating for Friday's WWE Smackdown feating all the Money In The Bank PPV fallout drew 2.043 million viewers. The number was up slightly f[...]

Arn Anderson On Mistake WWE NXT Is Making At The Moment

On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have d[...] May 16 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have d[...]

The Undertaker Signed A 15-Year Deal With WWE Last Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" [...] May 16 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" [...]

Photo: The Undertaker & John Cena Backstage After Their WrestleMania 34 Match

Sometimes a photo says it all... Undertaker & John Cena backstage after their match at Wrestlemania 34. from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 16 - Sometimes a photo says it all... Undertaker & John Cena backstage after their match at Wrestlemania 34. from r/SquaredCircle [...]