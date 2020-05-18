Shane McMahon Recalls Meeting The Undertaker For The First Time

In a recent interview with ESPN, Shane McMahon reflected on the first time he met The Undertaker who was dealing with a wardrobe malfunction.

“I remember he was sitting on the couch that day, looking uncomfortable. He wasn’t sitting straight up, just off to the side a little bit. So I asked him if he was OK. He said, ‘I can’t believe it. I only have this one pair of pants. This morning, I got up, leaned down to pick up something and — POP — I popped my zipper’.

I looked right next to his zipper, and there’s this giant hole. Now, back in 1990 on a Saturday in New York City, where he’s staying, it’s not like there’s a big-and-tall men’s shop that’s open super early. So I assured him it was OK, that the chief wouldn’t even notice.”