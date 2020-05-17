WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WATCH: Countdown Of Becky Lynch's Top 10 Greatest Moments
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2020
Relive the 10 greatest triumphs of Becky Lynch and learn why she's The Man in WWE.
» More News From This Feed May 17
May 17
May 17 - Rusev, now Miro with high praise for Chris Jericho: "I love Chris. Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE... He was grea[...]
May 17
May 17 - Dana Brooke has responded to Jim Cornette's recent criticisms of her and others in a post on Twitter. She tweeted: "@TheJimCornettehow about you st[...]
May 17
May 17 - Just...because... Get ready for an AXE-THROWING contest tomorrow night on #WWERaw between the #StreetProfits & the #VikingRaiders! https://t.co[...]
May 17
May 17 - Road Warrior Animal took to his podcast "What a Rush" earlier this week to talk about the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode which covered The Road [...]
May 17
May 17 - TMZ recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry following accusations made by recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush who claimed Henry kept oth[...]
May 17
May 17 - In a recent interview with TVInsider.com, Brie Bella discussed her marital problems with her Husband Daniel Bryan which are set to air on the current [...]
May 16
May 16 - A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly left WWE. According to both PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com, SmackDown's Drew Gu[...]
May 16
May 16 - AEW has announced the full card for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 PM ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The lineup is another stacked one! - Dani Jordyn vs.[...]
May 16
May 16 - Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed[...]
May 16
May 16 - The overnight rating for Friday's WWE Smackdown feating all the Money In The Bank PPV fallout drew 2.043 million viewers. The number was up slightly f[...]
May 16
May 16 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have d[...]
May 16
May 16 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" [...]
May 16
May 16 - Sometimes a photo says it all... Undertaker & John Cena backstage after their match at Wrestlemania 34. from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 16
May 16 - D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestlin[...]
May 16
May 16 - On the topic of Becky Lynch’s pregnancy on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette expressed his rather frank viewers and anger on her decision to[...]
May 15 SmackDown Quick Results (05/15/2020) Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Intercontinental Qualifier)* Elias defeats King Corbin [...]
May 15 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Intercontinental Qualifier)* Elias defeats King Corbin [...]
May 15
May 15 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we saw two advancements in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament. We found out earlier this week that S[...]
May 15
May 15 - The legendary referee Earl Hebner has been around a while and at 70 the veteran of the ring may be looking to slow down a little. Last year, He[...]
May 15
May 15 - Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped edition feating all the fall out from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank. WWE has already[...]
May 15
May 15 - Martha Hart, the widow of the late WWE Superstar Owen Hart has announced she will be releasing new and official merchandise in honor of her late husba[...]
May 15
May 15 - If you're wondering about the status of Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers in WWE at the moment you might not be the only one. For those unaware, th[...]
May 15
May 15 - Rey Mysterio has to put it mildly not had a good time of late on WWE television. He was recently thrown of WWE Headquarters during Money In The Bank p[...]
May 15
May 15 - Sami Zayn reportedly has some heat on him for his recent decision to stay home and not work the WWE tapings during the coronavirus pandemic. His decis[...]
May 15
May 15 - Despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic, AEW is reportedly still doing well financially and dispelling any rumors they are struggling due to a drop [...]
