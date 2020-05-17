@TheJimCornette how about you stop hiding behind a keyboard and come say it to my face!! Cause I doubt you would when you see me in person MARKKKKKKK - how about .. STOP SPREADING HATE & spread positivity! https://t.co/fgTRTeteFT

"@TheJimCornettehow about you stop hiding behind a keyboard and come say it to my face!! Cause I doubt you would when you see me in person MARKKKKKKK - how about .. STOP SPREADING HATE & spread positivity!"

Dana Brooke has responded to Jim Cornette's recent criticisms of her and others in a post on Twitter. She tweeted:

WATCH: Countdown Of Becky Lynch's Top 10 Greatest Moments

Relive the 10 greatest triumphs of Becky Lynch and learn why she's The Man in WWE. [...] May 17 - Relive the 10 greatest triumphs of Becky Lynch and learn why she's The Man in WWE. [...]

Miro (Rusev) On Chris Jericho: "He Was Probably The Biggest Leader Of The Whole Locker Room"

Rusev, now Miro with high praise for Chris Jericho: "I love Chris. Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE... He was grea[...] May 17 - Rusev, now Miro with high praise for Chris Jericho: "I love Chris. Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE... He was grea[...]

Dana Brooke Shoots Hard On Jim Cornette, Tells Him To Stop Spreading Hate

Axe Throwing Contest Between Street Profits and Viking Raiders Announced

Just...because... Get ready for an AXE-THROWING contest tomorrow night on #WWERaw between the #StreetProfits & the #VikingRaiders! https://t.co[...] May 17 - Just...because... Get ready for an AXE-THROWING contest tomorrow night on #WWERaw between the #StreetProfits & the #VikingRaiders! https://t.co[...]

Road Warrior Animal Comments On Dark Side of The Ring Episode Focusing On The Road Warriors

Road Warrior Animal took to his podcast "What a Rush" earlier this week to talk about the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode which covered The Road [...] May 17 - Road Warrior Animal took to his podcast "What a Rush" earlier this week to talk about the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode which covered The Road [...]

Mark Henry Threatens Lio Rush With Legal Lawsuit

TMZ recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry following accusations made by recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush who claimed Henry kept oth[...] May 17 - TMZ recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry following accusations made by recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush who claimed Henry kept oth[...]

Brie Bella Discusses Marital Issues With Daniel Bryan

In a recent interview with TVInsider.com, Brie Bella discussed her marital problems with her Husband Daniel Bryan which are set to air on the current [...] May 17 - In a recent interview with TVInsider.com, Brie Bella discussed her marital problems with her Husband Daniel Bryan which are set to air on the current [...]

WWE Reportedly Releases SmackDown Superstar/Former Cruiserweight Champion

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly left WWE. According to both PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com, SmackDown's Drew Gu[...] May 16 - A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly left WWE. According to both PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com, SmackDown's Drew Gu[...]

AEW Dark Announces Another Action-Packed Card For Next Week

AEW has announced the full card for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 PM ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The lineup is another stacked one! - Dani Jordyn vs.[...] May 16 - AEW has announced the full card for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 PM ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The lineup is another stacked one! - Dani Jordyn vs.[...]

Vince Russo Has A Suggestion To Improve AEW...Cornette Responds!

Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed[...] May 16 - Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed[...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Increases For Post-MITB Show

The overnight rating for Friday's WWE Smackdown feating all the Money In The Bank PPV fallout drew 2.043 million viewers. The number was up slightly f[...] May 16 - The overnight rating for Friday's WWE Smackdown feating all the Money In The Bank PPV fallout drew 2.043 million viewers. The number was up slightly f[...]

Arn Anderson On Mistake WWE NXT Is Making At The Moment

On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have d[...] May 16 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have d[...]

The Undertaker Signed A 15-Year Deal With WWE Last Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" [...] May 16 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" [...]

Photo: The Undertaker & John Cena Backstage After Their WrestleMania 34 Match

Sometimes a photo says it all... Undertaker & John Cena backstage after their match at Wrestlemania 34. from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 16 - Sometimes a photo says it all... Undertaker & John Cena backstage after their match at Wrestlemania 34. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

D-Von Dudley Announces End To Physicality In The Ring

D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestlin[...] May 16 - D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestlin[...]

Jim Cornette ABSOLUTELY BLASTS Becky Lynch's Choice To Become A Mother

On the topic of Becky Lynch’s pregnancy on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette expressed his rather frank viewers and anger on her decision to[...] May 16 - On the topic of Becky Lynch’s pregnancy on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette expressed his rather frank viewers and anger on her decision to[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (05/15/2020)

Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Intercontinental Qualifier)* Elias defeats King Corbin [...] May 15 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Intercontinental Qualifier)* Elias defeats King Corbin [...]

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Advancements

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we saw two advancements in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament. We found out earlier this week that S[...] May 15 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we saw two advancements in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament. We found out earlier this week that S[...]

AEW Referee Earl Hebner Says He's "Running Out Of Gas"

The legendary referee Earl Hebner has been around a while and at 70 the veteran of the ring may be looking to slow down a little. Last year, He[...] May 15 - The legendary referee Earl Hebner has been around a while and at 70 the veteran of the ring may be looking to slow down a little. Last year, He[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Otis On Miz TV, Charlotte Flair, I.C Tournament

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped edition feating all the fall out from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank. WWE has already[...] May 15 - Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped edition feating all the fall out from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank. WWE has already[...]

Martha Hart Announces Official Owen Hart T-Shirts Will Be Released Soon

Martha Hart, the widow of the late WWE Superstar Owen Hart has announced she will be releasing new and official merchandise in honor of her late husba[...] May 15 - Martha Hart, the widow of the late WWE Superstar Owen Hart has announced she will be releasing new and official merchandise in honor of her late husba[...]

Update On The WWE Status Of Robert Roode And The Singh Brothers

If you're wondering about the status of Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers in WWE at the moment you might not be the only one. For those unaware, th[...] May 15 - If you're wondering about the status of Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers in WWE at the moment you might not be the only one. For those unaware, th[...]

Speculation On Rey Mysterio’s Future With WWE

Rey Mysterio has to put it mildly not had a good time of late on WWE television. He was recently thrown of WWE Headquarters during Money In The Bank p[...] May 15 - Rey Mysterio has to put it mildly not had a good time of late on WWE television. He was recently thrown of WWE Headquarters during Money In The Bank p[...]

Backstage Heat On Sami Zayn For Pulling Out Of Recent WWE Tapings

Sami Zayn reportedly has some heat on him for his recent decision to stay home and not work the WWE tapings during the coronavirus pandemic. His decis[...] May 15 - Sami Zayn reportedly has some heat on him for his recent decision to stay home and not work the WWE tapings during the coronavirus pandemic. His decis[...]