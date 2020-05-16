WWE Reportedly Releases SmackDown Superstar/Former Cruiserweight Champion

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly left WWE.

According to both PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com, SmackDown's Drew Gulak has parted ways from the company, as his contract has expired and a new deal could not be reached between the two sides.

As fans are aware, Gulak had been used as a tag team partner/training partner for Daniel Bryan on television in recent weeks, and actually competed against Bryan on Friday's episode of SmackDown as part of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

Gulak had been with WWE since 2016, debuting as part of the Cruiserweight Classic. Gulak held the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from June of 2019 until October of that same year.

According to the report from PWInsider.com, Gulak does not have a 90-day no-compete clause, and he is free to start working elsewhere immediately.