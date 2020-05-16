Vince Russo Has A Suggestion To Improve AEW...Cornette Responds!
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2020
Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed up.
Russo tweeted:
"I'm just saying this for the growth and betterment of the company. I've been watching @AEWrestling from Day 1. If they want to grow their audience---they need Television Writers. Long matches with Predictable Endings are not going to bring in new viewers. My Opinion."
Cornette replied:
"I can say with almost 100% certainty that the ONLY thing that could make AEW TV any worse is TV writers."
