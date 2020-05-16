Arn Anderson On Mistake WWE NXT Is Making At The Moment

“Now it’s guys from Raw or SmackDown that are bringing their style of work back down with them so that show dynamic changes. [The fans] are seeing a lot of stuff they see on Monday or Friday and now it’s on NXT so it’s not a pure NXT show."

"Well do you think that some of the guys from the main roster that were bumped back down so that you have more star power on that show. This is in the front offices mind, ‘Okay, we’ll take some of these proven talents and bump them back down to make that a more competitive brand with those people’, but when they come back down they bring their Raw or SmackDown style with them. So it’s not NXT or NXT style matches.”

On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have damaged NXT by bringing main roster stars onto the show.

AEW Dark Announces Another Action-Packed Card For Next Week

AEW has announced the full card for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 PM ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The lineup is another stacked one! - Dani Jordyn vs.[...] May 16 - AEW has announced the full card for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 PM ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The lineup is another stacked one! - Dani Jordyn vs.[...]

Vince Russo Has A Suggestion To Improve AEW...Cornette Responds!

Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed[...] May 16 - Vince Russo took to twitter to give some advice to AEW about how they could improve their television product, and his arch-enemy Jim Cornette followed[...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Increases For Post-MITB Show

The overnight rating for Friday's WWE Smackdown feating all the Money In The Bank PPV fallout drew 2.043 million viewers. The number was up slightly f[...] May 16 - The overnight rating for Friday's WWE Smackdown feating all the Money In The Bank PPV fallout drew 2.043 million viewers. The number was up slightly f[...]

Arn Anderson On Mistake WWE NXT Is Making At The Moment

On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have d[...] May 16 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Arn Show", pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson discussed how WWE has dealt with AEW and how they have d[...]

The Undertaker Signed A 15-Year Deal With WWE Last Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" [...] May 16 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" [...]

Photo: The Undertaker & John Cena Backstage After Their WrestleMania 34 Match

Sometimes a photo says it all... Undertaker & John Cena backstage after their match at Wrestlemania 34. from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 16 - Sometimes a photo says it all... Undertaker & John Cena backstage after their match at Wrestlemania 34. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

D-Von Dudley Announces End To Physicality In The Ring

D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestlin[...] May 16 - D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestlin[...]

Jim Cornette ABSOLUTELY BLASTS Becky Lynch's Choice To Become A Mother

On the topic of Becky Lynch’s pregnancy on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette expressed his rather frank viewers and anger on her decision to[...] May 16 - On the topic of Becky Lynch’s pregnancy on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette expressed his rather frank viewers and anger on her decision to[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (05/15/2020)

Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Intercontinental Qualifier)* Elias defeats King Corbin [...] May 15 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Intercontinental Qualifier)* Elias defeats King Corbin [...]

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Advancements

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we saw two advancements in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament. We found out earlier this week that S[...] May 15 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we saw two advancements in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament. We found out earlier this week that S[...]

AEW Referee Earl Hebner Says He's "Running Out Of Gas"

The legendary referee Earl Hebner has been around a while and at 70 the veteran of the ring may be looking to slow down a little. Last year, He[...] May 15 - The legendary referee Earl Hebner has been around a while and at 70 the veteran of the ring may be looking to slow down a little. Last year, He[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Otis On Miz TV, Charlotte Flair, I.C Tournament

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped edition feating all the fall out from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank. WWE has already[...] May 15 - Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped edition feating all the fall out from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank. WWE has already[...]

Martha Hart Announces Official Owen Hart T-Shirts Will Be Released Soon

Martha Hart, the widow of the late WWE Superstar Owen Hart has announced she will be releasing new and official merchandise in honor of her late husba[...] May 15 - Martha Hart, the widow of the late WWE Superstar Owen Hart has announced she will be releasing new and official merchandise in honor of her late husba[...]

Update On The WWE Status Of Robert Roode And The Singh Brothers

If you're wondering about the status of Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers in WWE at the moment you might not be the only one. For those unaware, th[...] May 15 - If you're wondering about the status of Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers in WWE at the moment you might not be the only one. For those unaware, th[...]

Speculation On Rey Mysterio’s Future With WWE

Rey Mysterio has to put it mildly not had a good time of late on WWE television. He was recently thrown of WWE Headquarters during Money In The Bank p[...] May 15 - Rey Mysterio has to put it mildly not had a good time of late on WWE television. He was recently thrown of WWE Headquarters during Money In The Bank p[...]

Backstage Heat On Sami Zayn For Pulling Out Of Recent WWE Tapings

Sami Zayn reportedly has some heat on him for his recent decision to stay home and not work the WWE tapings during the coronavirus pandemic. His decis[...] May 15 - Sami Zayn reportedly has some heat on him for his recent decision to stay home and not work the WWE tapings during the coronavirus pandemic. His decis[...]

AEW Reportedly Made A Profit In April Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic, AEW is reportedly still doing well financially and dispelling any rumors they are struggling due to a drop [...] May 15 - Despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic, AEW is reportedly still doing well financially and dispelling any rumors they are struggling due to a drop [...]

Rumored Card For Upcoming WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

In regards to the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14, 2020, Randy Orton vs. Edge is the only match almost confirmed, Edge has yet to accept[...] May 15 - In regards to the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14, 2020, Randy Orton vs. Edge is the only match almost confirmed, Edge has yet to accept[...]

Original WWE Creative Plans For Becky Lynch Prior To Her Pregnancy Announcement

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Becky Lynch announced she is pregnant and taking time away from the ring and thus giving up her Raw women’s title t[...] May 15 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Becky Lynch announced she is pregnant and taking time away from the ring and thus giving up her Raw women’s title t[...]

AJ Styles Comments On Vince McMahon's Appearance During MITB

On a recent edition of his Mixer stream, AJ Styles commented on Vince McMahon's appearance during the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and his worth[...] May 15 - On a recent edition of his Mixer stream, AJ Styles commented on Vince McMahon's appearance during the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and his worth[...]

The Undertaker Reveals Why Brock Lesnar End His WrestleMania Streak

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker discussed his decision to let Brock Lesnar end his undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014. [...] May 15 - In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker discussed his decision to let Brock Lesnar end his undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014. [...]

Mark Henry Responds To Lio Rush Calling Him Out On Twitter

Recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush has caused a stir on Twitter after he he called out WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for the comments the WWE Hal[...] May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush has caused a stir on Twitter after he he called out WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for the comments the WWE Hal[...]

Nick Aldis Comments On Wanting To See Rusev In The NWA

In an interview with POST Wrestling NWA World champion Nick Aldis discussed the idea of former WWE Superstar Rusev possibly joining NWA. On Rusev in [...] May 14 - In an interview with POST Wrestling NWA World champion Nick Aldis discussed the idea of former WWE Superstar Rusev possibly joining NWA. On Rusev in [...]

Rusev Just Launched An Official Twitch Channel!

HAPPY RUSEV DAY! ...That's all. Click here to check out his profile. Watch For the first time EVER from MIROtwch on www.twitch.tv[...] May 14 - HAPPY RUSEV DAY! ...That's all. Click here to check out his profile. Watch For the first time EVER from MIROtwch on www.twitch.tv[...]