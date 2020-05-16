The Undertaker Signed A 15-Year Deal With WWE Last Year

The Undertaker isn't going to be leaving our screens anytime soon!

WWE is currently airing a WWE Network documentary, Undertaker: The Last Ride, which is looking at Taker's most recent years in the ring, including a few revelations.

Taker is officially winding down his in-ring career and that is now more apparent with him leaving behind his "Deadman" gimmick in favor of his more open and transparent "American Badass" character.

The deal will see "The Deadman" through until he is 70 and is believed to be a one-of-a-kind deal.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019.

