Photo: The Undertaker & John Cena Backstage After Their WrestleMania 34 Match
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2020
May 16 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed a 15-year deal with WWE in 2019. The deal will see "The Deadman" [...]
May 16
May 16 - Sometimes a photo says it all... Undertaker & John Cena backstage after their match at Wrestlemania 34. from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 16
May 16 - D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestlin[...]
May 16
May 16 - On the topic of Becky Lynch’s pregnancy on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette expressed his rather frank viewers and anger on her decision to[...]
May 15 SmackDown Quick Results (05/15/2020) Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Intercontinental Qualifier)* Elias defeats King Corbin [...]
May 15 - Below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Intercontinental Qualifier)* Elias defeats King Corbin [...]
May 15
May 15 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we saw two advancements in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament. We found out earlier this week that S[...]
May 15
May 15 - The legendary referee Earl Hebner has been around a while and at 70 the veteran of the ring may be looking to slow down a little. Last year, He[...]
May 15
May 15 - Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped edition feating all the fall out from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank. WWE has already[...]
May 15
May 15 - Martha Hart, the widow of the late WWE Superstar Owen Hart has announced she will be releasing new and official merchandise in honor of her late husba[...]
May 15
May 15 - If you're wondering about the status of Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers in WWE at the moment you might not be the only one. For those unaware, th[...]
May 15
May 15 - Rey Mysterio has to put it mildly not had a good time of late on WWE television. He was recently thrown of WWE Headquarters during Money In The Bank p[...]
May 15
May 15 - Sami Zayn reportedly has some heat on him for his recent decision to stay home and not work the WWE tapings during the coronavirus pandemic. His decis[...]
May 15
May 15 - Despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic, AEW is reportedly still doing well financially and dispelling any rumors they are struggling due to a drop [...]
May 15
May 15 - In regards to the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14, 2020, Randy Orton vs. Edge is the only match almost confirmed, Edge has yet to accept[...]
May 15
May 15 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Becky Lynch announced she is pregnant and taking time away from the ring and thus giving up her Raw women’s title t[...]
May 15
May 15 - On a recent edition of his Mixer stream, AJ Styles commented on Vince McMahon's appearance during the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and his worth[...]
May 15
May 15 - In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker discussed his decision to let Brock Lesnar end his undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014. [...]
May 14
May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush has caused a stir on Twitter after he he called out WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for the comments the WWE Hal[...]
May 14
May 14 - In an interview with POST Wrestling NWA World champion Nick Aldis discussed the idea of former WWE Superstar Rusev possibly joining NWA. On Rusev in [...]
May 14
May 14 - HAPPY RUSEV DAY! ...That's all. Click here to check out his profile. Watch For the first time EVER from MIROtwch on www.twitch.tv[...]
May 14
May 14 - The Undertaker revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani, why he attended UFC 121 in 2010 and faced-off with Brock Lesnar. "I was there to [...]
May 14
May 14 - All Elite Wrestling and NXT saw viewership decline again this week. AEW Dynamite scored 654,000 viewers, which is a low for 2020 but still managed to[...]
May 14
May 14 - FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has revealed what sports will look like games return to television without fans. Buck told Sirius XM’s [...]
May 14
May 14 - Jim Cornette doesn't hold back on Tamina on his latest podcast: "Has Tamina ever showed up in a wrestling school? This is the first samoan I've eve[...]
May 14
May 14 - As of this report, there’s no word yet on what WWE had planned but according to insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE was planning a majo[...]
