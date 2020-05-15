WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Referee Earl Hebner Says He's "Running Out Of Gas"
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 15, 2020
The legendary referee Earl Hebner has been around a while and at 70 the veteran of the ring may be looking to slow down a little.
Last year, Hebner signed a deal to join AEW but hasn't been seen on screen for a while and there is a very good reason for that, he is winding down and is only appearing for special events and of course, is keeping safe during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview with VOC Nation, Earl Hebner admitted he is "no spring chicken" and is "running out of gas."
"It’s been great, the traveling is not one of my deals now. Cody and I worked out a deal where I only work when I’m needed. I don’t want to work all the TV and the house shows and stuff like that. Whenever he needs me, he’s got my number and he can call me. I’m running out of gas. I’m not a spring chicken anymore. I just want to do the things that I’m needed for the most, and the rest of it, the young boy can handle it."
May 15 - Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped edition feating all the fall out from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank. WWE has already announced that MITB winner Otis will appear tonig[...]
May 15 - Martha Hart, the widow of the late WWE Superstar Owen Hart has announced she will be releasing new and official merchandise in honor of her late husband who tragically died in on May 23, 1999, due to [...]
May 15 - If you're wondering about the status of Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers in WWE at the moment you might not be the only one. For those unaware, the reason they have been off WWE television is that[...]
May 15 - Rey Mysterio has to put it mildly not had a good time of late on WWE television. He was recently thrown of WWE Headquarters during Money In The Bank pay-per-view, and then competed the next night on M[...]
May 15 - Sami Zayn reportedly has some heat on him for his recent decision to stay home and not work the WWE tapings during the coronavirus pandemic. His decision to sit out has not gone down well with WWE man[...]
May 15 - Despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic, AEW is reportedly still doing well financially and dispelling any rumors they are struggling due to a drop in television viewership. Wrestling Observe[...]
May 15 - In regards to the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14, 2020, Randy Orton vs. Edge is the only match almost confirmed, Edge has yet to accept but almost certainly will. Wrestling Obser[...]
May 15 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Becky Lynch announced she is pregnant and taking time away from the ring and thus giving up her Raw women’s title to Asuka. In regards to the original creativ[...]
May 15 - On a recent edition of his Mixer stream, AJ Styles commented on Vince McMahon's appearance during the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and his worth ethic: "That was his shoot office. That was a [...]
May 15 - In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker discussed his decision to let Brock Lesnar end his undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014. "Internally, and the way this business works, I k[...]
May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush has caused a stir on Twitter after he he called out WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for the comments the WWE Hall Of Famer made about Rush on his radio show. Bel[...]
May 14 - In an interview with POST Wrestling NWA World champion Nick Aldis discussed the idea of former WWE Superstar Rusev possibly joining NWA. On Rusev in NWA: "Absolutely. I mean look, you won’t [...]
May 14 - The Undertaker revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani, why he attended UFC 121 in 2010 and faced-off with Brock Lesnar. "I was there to pick a fight. I was sent there personally to pick [...]
May 14 - All Elite Wrestling and NXT saw viewership decline again this week. AEW Dynamite scored 654,000 viewers, which is a low for 2020 but still managed to beat NXT which pulled in 604,000 viewers, accordi[...]
May 14 - FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has revealed what sports will look like games return to television without fans. Buck told Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen, that FOX is planning to simulate a nor[...]
May 14 - Jim Cornette doesn't hold back on Tamina on his latest podcast: "Has Tamina ever showed up in a wrestling school? This is the first samoan I've ever seen that couldn't work. Curt Hennig couldn't ge[...]
May 14 - As of this report, there’s no word yet on what WWE had planned but according to insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE was planning a major storyline this spring/summer that would have pla[...]
May 14 - Dave Meltzer has confirmed on Twitter a story which was revealed on the latest episode of Vice's 'Dark Side Of The Ring'. A follower of Meltzer asked if the story about McMahon taking wrestlers[...]
May 14 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently discussed having past issues with Triple H during an interview with Rich Eisen. "I think there were guys, in the past, that I had issues with. I mean Triple H is one[...]
May 14 - On last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the Casino Ladder Match that will take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event were announced. Partic[...]
May 14 - For those missing WWE 205 Live it will reportedly return to the WWE Network this week. WWE has taped more content at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week and PWInsider reports that two wee[...]
May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a photo of himself with a face mask on his official Instagram account. Austin is wearing the mask whilst running errands during the coronavirus pandemi[...]