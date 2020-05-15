Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Otis On Miz TV, Charlotte Flair, I.C Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 15, 2020

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped edition feating all the fall out from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank.

WWE has already announced that MITB winner Otis will appear tonight for a segment on Miz TV. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has also been announced for the show.

As of this report, there have been no announced matches for the show but we do know the tournament to declare a new WWE Intercontinental Champion will begin.

WWE is focusing on the following for tonight's 2-hour broadcast:

- Otis to get his Mr. Money in the Bank close-up on “Miz TV”

- NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes her triumphant return to SmackDown

- Intercontinental Title declared vacant; tournament to begin on SmackDown this Friday