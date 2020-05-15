Martha Hart Announces Official Owen Hart T-Shirts Will Be Released Soon

Martha Hart, the widow of the late WWE Superstar Owen Hart has announced she will be releasing new and official merchandise in honor of her late husband who tragically died in on May 23, 1999, due to injuries suffered following an equipment malfunction and fall from the rafters of Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri during his ring entrance at the WWF's Over the Edge pay-per-view event.

In an interview on Chris Jericho on the ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast, Martha revealed she will be releasing t-shirts, following next week’s premiere of Vice's ‘Dark Side Of The Ring: The Last Days Of Owen Hart’ in which she appears.

Martha has been against allowing WWE to put Owen in the WWE Hall Of Fame or release any merchandise that they can profit off. Martha filed a wrongful death lawsuit against WWE in 2000, which she gained approximately $18 million dollars and went toward launching the Owen Hart Foundation.

She would later go on to file another lawsuit against WWE in 2013 for use of Owen's likeness in a DVD release, the lawsuit was settled in court.

All new merchandise sales will go toward The Owen Hart Foundation.