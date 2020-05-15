Update On The WWE Status Of Robert Roode And The Singh Brothers

If you're wondering about the status of Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers in WWE at the moment you might not be the only one.

For those unaware, the reason they have been off WWE television is that they are unable to get into the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Roode, Sunil and Samir Singh are unable to legally re-enter the United States at the moment as they reside in Canada and there are strict travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

In regards to Brock Lesnar, who lives in Canada, WWE was able to "pull some strings" to allow him into the U.S. for WrestleMania 36 last month. A number of other Canadian talent already live in Florida so that has helped with recent WWE tapings in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center.

Until restrictions are relaxed it is not likely we'll see them on WWE television anytime soon.