Speculation On Rey Mysterio’s Future With WWE
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 15, 2020
Rey Mysterio has to put it mildly not had a good time of late on WWE television. He was recently thrown of WWE Headquarters during Money In The Bank pay-per-view, and then competed the next night on Monday Night Raw and was brutally attacked Seth Rollins which has left him in a "critical condition."
According to
Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the storyline may be a reflection of his real-life status with WWE which is currently uncertain. Mysterio’s contract will be expiring in a few months and he has yet to sign a new contract although Meltzer doesn't believe Mysterio will be leaving WWE, but nothing at this stage is certain.
Would you like Rey Mysterio to stay with WWE?
