AEW Reportedly Made A Profit In April Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic, AEW is reportedly still doing well financially and dispelling any rumors they are struggling due to a drop in television viewership.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though they haven’t run any shows with a live audience, AEW still broke even for the month of April and managed to make a small profit, which is certainly good news for the promotion.

AEW has managed to reduced costs by not taping television each week during the crisis which has offset against not having a live gate. They have also made savings by not flying in talent from several different locations.

The principle profit came from the money they receive from TNT for television and merchandise. The company has also been able to pay all of its talent, staff, and production crew on their normal agreement of weekly shows, as opposed to just two days of shows.

The report also notes that had the pandemic not have happened then AEW would have been in a much better financial position making a bigger profit than expected, for now, they will have to wait until "normal" returns.