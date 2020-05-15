AJ Styles Comments On Vince McMahon's Appearance During MITB

"That was his shoot office. That was a real T-Rex head because he's Vince McMahon and I have no doubt it was a real T-Rex head. People can say what they want about Vince McMahon, good or bad, but I can tell you he's a stud. He works all night, works out at 3 in the morning, then he's up early at work. He's a machine. He's a different human being, which is probably why he's the position he's in financially."

On a recent edition of his Mixer stream, AJ Styles commented on Vince McMahon's appearance during the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and his worth ethic:

