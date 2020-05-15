The Undertaker Reveals Why Brock Lesnar End His WrestleMania Streak

I’m business, and business comes first before anything personal."

So it was like, alright, it’s your call. Everybody thinks that I have all this juice that I can say yes or say no. I mean I could have said no. What good was that gonna do?…what do I do? Not go out? or throw a tissy?, I’m not going over…that’s not me.

Although most of my peers and people that I work with thought it was a horrible decision. I just asked Vince, are you sure? Is this what you want? He was like, ‘If it’s not Brock, who can beat you?’ from the way the streak was built and by that time.

"Internally, and the way this business works, I knew that someday it probably would. In our industry, you just don’t walk away like Floyd [Mayweather] and retire undefeated or Rocky Marciano.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani , The Undertaker discussed his decision to let Brock Lesnar end his undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014.

