Mark Henry Responds To Lio Rush Calling Him Out On Twitter

Recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush has caused a stir on Twitter after he he called out WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for the comments the WWE Hall Of Famer made about Rush on his radio show.

Below is what Rush posted:

Woke up remembering the time Mark Henry said I lied to him to his face & then continued to bury me on his podcast while telling me i need to learn how to spend my money better. Shit was crazy. Sorry man, i didn’t mean to have a wife and two kids on top of other responsibilities. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

Shit was sad. We ALL are supposed to be looking out for each other. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

Hey @TheMarkHenry , this needs to be addressed. Because you out here STILL lying on my name to this day. pic.twitter.com/J9qfNT1412 — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

Tired of the bullshit. If you want to talk, put me on your podcast so we can have a conversation for the world to hear. @TheMarkHenry — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

Wrestling is supposed to be one of the most positive things in the world. But somehow, someway, some people within the business like to make it a miserable experience for others. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

This right here...... was trash like behavior and i couldn’t believe what i was hearing. Had so much respect for him until he said this....PUBLICLY might i add. https://t.co/NwBJW5J59O — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

What kind of egotistical bullshit is ...“ you’re VERY likely not going to run into anyone that knows the system like i know the system” pic.twitter.com/LlQ9aqXf0r — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

Mark Henry responded: