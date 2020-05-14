» More News From This Feed

Mark Henry Responds To Lio Rush Calling Him Out On Twitter

Recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush has caused a stir on Twitter after he he called out WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for the comments the WWE Hall Of Famer made about Rush on his radio show. Bel[...] May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush has caused a stir on Twitter after he he called out WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for the comments the WWE Hall Of Famer made about Rush on his radio show. Bel[...]

Nick Aldis Comments On Wanting To See Rusev In The NWA

In an interview with POST Wrestling NWA World champion Nick Aldis discussed the idea of former WWE Superstar Rusev possibly joining NWA. On Rusev in NWA: "Absolutely. I mean look, you won’t [...] May 14 - In an interview with POST Wrestling NWA World champion Nick Aldis discussed the idea of former WWE Superstar Rusev possibly joining NWA. On Rusev in NWA: "Absolutely. I mean look, you won’t [...]

Rusev Just Launched An Official Twitch Channel!

HAPPY RUSEV DAY! ...That's all. Click here to check out his profile. Watch For the first time EVER from MIROtwch on www.twitch.tv[...] May 14 - HAPPY RUSEV DAY! ...That's all. Click here to check out his profile. Watch For the first time EVER from MIROtwch on www.twitch.tv[...]

The Undertaker Reveals Why He Faced-Off With Brock Lesnar At UFC 121 In 2010

The Undertaker revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani, why he attended UFC 121 in 2010 and faced-off with Brock Lesnar. "I was there to pick a fight. I was sent there personally to pick [...] May 14 - The Undertaker revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani, why he attended UFC 121 in 2010 and faced-off with Brock Lesnar. "I was there to pick a fight. I was sent there personally to pick [...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Year Low Viewership, But Still Beats WWE NXT

All Elite Wrestling and NXT saw viewership decline again this week. AEW Dynamite scored 654,000 viewers, which is a low for 2020 but still managed to beat NXT which pulled in 604,000 viewers, accordi[...] May 14 - All Elite Wrestling and NXT saw viewership decline again this week. AEW Dynamite scored 654,000 viewers, which is a low for 2020 but still managed to beat NXT which pulled in 604,000 viewers, accordi[...]

FOX Planning To Simulate Crowd Noise During Sporting Events

FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has revealed what sports will look like games return to television without fans. Buck told Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen, that FOX is planning to simulate a nor[...] May 14 - FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has revealed what sports will look like games return to television without fans. Buck told Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen, that FOX is planning to simulate a nor[...]

Jim Cornette: "Has Tamina Ever Showed Up In A Wrestling School?"

Jim Cornette doesn't hold back on Tamina on his latest podcast: "Has Tamina ever showed up in a wrestling school? This is the first samoan I've ever seen that couldn't work. Curt Hennig couldn't ge[...] May 14 - Jim Cornette doesn't hold back on Tamina on his latest podcast: "Has Tamina ever showed up in a wrestling school? This is the first samoan I've ever seen that couldn't work. Curt Hennig couldn't ge[...]

WWE Has Delayed A Major Storyline Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

As of this report, there’s no word yet on what WWE had planned but according to insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE was planning a major storyline this spring/summer that would have pla[...] May 14 - As of this report, there’s no word yet on what WWE had planned but according to insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE was planning a major storyline this spring/summer that would have pla[...]

Dave Meltzer Says Vince McMahon Was 'F'd Up' After Taking Wrestlers Finishers

Dave Meltzer has confirmed on Twitter a story which was revealed on the latest episode of Vice's 'Dark Side Of The Ring'. A follower of Meltzer asked if the story about McMahon taking wrestlers[...] May 14 - Dave Meltzer has confirmed on Twitter a story which was revealed on the latest episode of Vice's 'Dark Side Of The Ring'. A follower of Meltzer asked if the story about McMahon taking wrestlers[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses Past Issues With Triple H

AEW star Chris Jericho recently discussed having past issues with Triple H during an interview with Rich Eisen. "I think there were guys, in the past, that I had issues with. I mean Triple H is one[...] May 14 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently discussed having past issues with Triple H during an interview with Rich Eisen. "I think there were guys, in the past, that I had issues with. I mean Triple H is one[...]

All Elite Wrestling Announces Rules For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

On last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the Casino Ladder Match that will take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event were announced. Partic[...] May 14 - On last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the Casino Ladder Match that will take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event were announced. Partic[...]

WWE 205 Live Reportedly Returning This Week

For those missing WWE 205 Live it will reportedly return to the WWE Network this week. WWE has taped more content at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week and PWInsider reports that two wee[...] May 14 - For those missing WWE 205 Live it will reportedly return to the WWE Network this week. WWE has taped more content at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week and PWInsider reports that two wee[...]

Steve Austin Tells Fan To "Shut Up" For Criticizing Him For Wearing A Mask

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a photo of himself with a face mask on his official Instagram account. Austin is wearing the mask whilst running errands during the coronavirus pandemi[...] May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a photo of himself with a face mask on his official Instagram account. Austin is wearing the mask whilst running errands during the coronavirus pandemi[...]

A Wrestling Fan Came Across These During A Clean Up...

Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 14 - Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Another WWE NXT Star Recently Released

News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading back to the independent wrestling scene. Her release[...] May 14 - News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading back to the independent wrestling scene. Her release[...]

Erick Rowan's New Ring Name Revealed

Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also indicates Rowan's new ring name which will be, "Er[...] May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also indicates Rowan's new ring name which will be, "Er[...]

FOX Sports 1 Set To Air FCW Documentary Next Week

FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block leading into WWE Backstage. Here is the synopsis for[...] May 14 - FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block leading into WWE Backstage. Here is the synopsis for[...]

Video: Jake "The Snake" Roberts Discovers Blow Drying His An*s!

WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouTube channel. During the video, Jake takes viewers[...] May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouTube channel. During the video, Jake takes viewers[...]

Sami Zayn Has Weighed In On Who He Thinks Should Be The Next Intercontinental Champion

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who they thin[...] May 14 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who they thin[...]

'Incomparable' By The Bella Twins Becomes New York Times Bestseller

Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list. In an Instagram post, Nikki revealed that their memoir 'Incomparable', had placed[...] May 14 - Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list. In an Instagram post, Nikki revealed that their memoir 'Incomparable', had placed[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Championship after [...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Championship after [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, and Roberts says he was asked to issue an apology t[...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, and Roberts says he was asked to issue an apology t[...]

WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs.[...] May 13 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs.[...]

“Iron” Mike Tyson To Present TNT Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the TNT Champions[...] May 13 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the TNT Champions[...]