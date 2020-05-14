"Has Tamina ever showed up in a wrestling school? This is the first samoan I've ever seen that couldn't work. Curt Hennig couldn't get a match out of Tamina. I like Bayley, she worked her ass of, she really did. Bayley works spots based on Tamina being immobile."

FOX Planning To Simulate Crowd Noise During Sporting Events

FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has revealed what sports will look like games return to television without fans. Buck told Sirius XM’s [...] May 14 - FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has revealed what sports will look like games return to television without fans. Buck told Sirius XM’s [...]

Jim Cornette: "Has Tamina Ever Showed Up In A Wrestling School?"

Jim Cornette doesn't hold back on Tamina on his latest podcast: "Has Tamina ever showed up in a wrestling school? This is the first samoan I've eve[...] May 14 - Jim Cornette doesn't hold back on Tamina on his latest podcast: "Has Tamina ever showed up in a wrestling school? This is the first samoan I've eve[...]

WWE Has Delayed A Major Storyline Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

As of this report, there’s no word yet on what WWE had planned but according to insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE was planning a majo[...] May 14 - As of this report, there’s no word yet on what WWE had planned but according to insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE was planning a majo[...]

Dave Meltzer Says Vince McMahon Was 'F'd Up' After Taking Wrestlers Finishers

Dave Meltzer has confirmed on Twitter a story which was revealed on the latest episode of Vice's 'Dark Side Of The Ring'. A follower of Meltzer[...] May 14 - Dave Meltzer has confirmed on Twitter a story which was revealed on the latest episode of Vice's 'Dark Side Of The Ring'. A follower of Meltzer[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses Past Issues With Triple H

AEW star Chris Jericho recently discussed having past issues with Triple H during an interview with Rich Eisen. "I think there were guys, in the pa[...] May 14 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently discussed having past issues with Triple H during an interview with Rich Eisen. "I think there were guys, in the pa[...]

All Elite Wrestling Announces Rules For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

On last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the Casino Ladder Match that will take place at the upcoming AEW Double or [...] May 14 - On last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the Casino Ladder Match that will take place at the upcoming AEW Double or [...]

WWE 205 Live Reportedly Returning This Week

For those missing WWE 205 Live it will reportedly return to the WWE Network this week. WWE has taped more content at the WWE Performance Center in Or[...] May 14 - For those missing WWE 205 Live it will reportedly return to the WWE Network this week. WWE has taped more content at the WWE Performance Center in Or[...]

Steve Austin Tells Fan To "Shut Up" For Criticizing Him For Wearing A Mask

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a photo of himself with a face mask on his official Instagram account. Austin is wearing the mask whi[...] May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a photo of himself with a face mask on his official Instagram account. Austin is wearing the mask whi[...]

A Wrestling Fan Came Across These During A Clean Up...

Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! fro[...] May 14 - Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! fro[...]

Another WWE NXT Star Recently Released

News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading ba[...] May 14 - News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading ba[...]

Erick Rowan's New Ring Name Revealed

Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also [...] May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also [...]

FOX Sports 1 Set To Air FCW Documentary Next Week

FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block lea[...] May 14 - FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block lea[...]

Video: Jake "The Snake" Roberts Discovers Blow Drying His An*s!

WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouT[...] May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouT[...]

Sami Zayn Has Weighed In On Who He Thinks Should Be The Next Intercontinental Champion

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the W[...] May 14 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the W[...]

'Incomparable' By The Bella Twins Becomes New York Times Bestseller

Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list. In an Instagram post, Nikki rev[...] May 14 - Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list. In an Instagram post, Nikki rev[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Th[...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Th[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, a[...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, a[...]

WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruise[...] May 13 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruise[...]

“Iron” Mike Tyson To Present TNT Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike [...] May 13 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike [...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segment Announced For Next Week

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko S[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko S[...]

AEW Dynamite: First-Ever Match Official For AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will tak[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will tak[...]

WWE NXT: Finn Balor’s Attacker Revealed

As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously sche[...] May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously sche[...]

AEW Dynamite: Two More Matches Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:[...]

AEW Dynamite: Singles Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fe[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fe[...]