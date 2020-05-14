All Elite Wrestling Announces Rules For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 14, 2020

On last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the Casino Ladder Match that will take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event were announced.

Participants announced for the match thus far include Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, and Rey Fenix.

The rules for the match will be as follows:

*There will be a total of nine participants in the match.

*Two participants will start the match. Every 90 seconds, a new participant will enter the match.

*The first participant to climb a ladder and retrieve the casino chip that will be hanging above the ring will be declared the winner and will earn a future All Elite Wrestling World Championship match.

*The casino chip can be retrieved at any time, meaning that the match can end before all nine participants have officially entered.