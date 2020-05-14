Steve Austin Tells Fan To "Shut Up" For Criticizing Him For Wearing A Mask

Austin shot down the fan and said, "Shut up dude."

A follower on his Instagram post commented as said to Austin wearing the mast goes ‘against your reputation’ and that he should ‘strip off the communism’.

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a photo of himself with a face mask on his official Instagram account. Austin is wearing the mask whilst running errands during the coronavirus pandemic.

All Elite Wrestling Announces Rules For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

On last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the Casino Ladder Match that will take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event were announced. Partic[...] May 14 - On last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the official rules for the Casino Ladder Match that will take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event were announced. Partic[...]

WWE 205 Live Reportedly Returning This Week

For those missing WWE 205 Live it will reportedly return to the WWE Network this week. WWE has taped more content at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week and PWInsider reports that two wee[...] May 14 - For those missing WWE 205 Live it will reportedly return to the WWE Network this week. WWE has taped more content at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week and PWInsider reports that two wee[...]

A Wrestling Fan Came Across These During A Clean Up...

Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 14 - Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Another WWE NXT Star Recently Released

News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading back to the independent wrestling scene. Her release[...] May 14 - News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading back to the independent wrestling scene. Her release[...]

Erick Rowan's New Ring Name Revealed

Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also indicates Rowan's new ring name which will be, "Er[...] May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also indicates Rowan's new ring name which will be, "Er[...]

FOX Sports 1 Set To Air FCW Documentary Next Week

FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block leading into WWE Backstage. Here is the synopsis for[...] May 14 - FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block leading into WWE Backstage. Here is the synopsis for[...]

Video: Jake "The Snake" Roberts Discovers Blow Drying His An*s!

WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouTube channel. During the video, Jake takes viewers[...] May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouTube channel. During the video, Jake takes viewers[...]

Sami Zayn Has Weighed In On Who He Thinks Should Be The Next Intercontinental Champion

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who they thin[...] May 14 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who they thin[...]

'Incomparable' By The Bella Twins Becomes New York Times Bestseller

Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list. In an Instagram post, Nikki revealed that their memoir 'Incomparable', had placed[...] May 14 - Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list. In an Instagram post, Nikki revealed that their memoir 'Incomparable', had placed[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Championship after [...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Championship after [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, and Roberts says he was asked to issue an apology t[...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, and Roberts says he was asked to issue an apology t[...]

WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs.[...] May 13 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs.[...]

“Iron” Mike Tyson To Present TNT Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the TNT Champions[...] May 13 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the TNT Champions[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segment Announced For Next Week

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko Stunt *Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix *Matt Hardy v[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko Stunt *Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix *Matt Hardy v[...]

AEW Dynamite: First-Ever Match Official For AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will take place, as The Inner Circle will face The Elite i[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will take place, as The Inner Circle will face The Elite i[...]

WWE NXT: Finn Balor’s Attacker Revealed

As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously scheduled match against Velveteen Dream to be canceled[...] May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously scheduled match against Velveteen Dream to be canceled[...]

AEW Dynamite: Two More Matches Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander *Number-One Co[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander *Number-One Co[...]

AEW Dynamite: Singles Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fenix. The match was made official after Fenix atta[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fenix. The match was made official after Fenix atta[...]

WWE NXT: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Make Special Announcement

It was previously announced by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal on the most recent edition of WWE’s “The Bump” that a special announcement would be made on this week’s edi[...] May 13 - It was previously announced by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal on the most recent edition of WWE’s “The Bump” that a special announcement would be made on this week’s edi[...]

AEW Dynamite: Title Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. That match will feature[...] May 13 - As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. That match will feature[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of NXT Tag Team Championship Match

As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher put the titles on the line against Imperium members Marcel[...] May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher put the titles on the line against Imperium members Marcel[...]

Updated List Of Participants For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match, which will be replacing the Casino Battle Royale[...] May 13 - As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match, which will be replacing the Casino Battle Royale[...]

Big Update On Ric Flair’s WWE Contract Status

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Nature Boy’s contract was expiring but it now ap[...] May 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Nature Boy’s contract was expiring but it now ap[...]