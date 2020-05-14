A Wrestling Fan Came Across These During A Clean Up...

Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!?

Another WWE NXT Star Recently Released

News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading ba[...] May 14 - News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading ba[...]

Erick Rowan's New Ring Name Revealed

Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also [...] May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also [...]

FOX Sports 1 Set To Air FCW Documentary Next Week

FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block lea[...] May 14 - FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block lea[...]

Video: Jake "The Snake" Roberts Discovers Blow Drying His An*s!

WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouT[...] May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouT[...]

Sami Zayn Has Weighed In On Who He Thinks Should Be The Next Intercontinental Champion

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the W[...] May 14 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the W[...]

'Incomparable' By The Bella Twins Becomes New York Times Bestseller

Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list. In an Instagram post, Nikki rev[...] May 14 - Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list. In an Instagram post, Nikki rev[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Th[...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Th[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, a[...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, a[...]

WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruise[...] May 13 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruise[...]

“Iron” Mike Tyson To Present TNT Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike [...] May 13 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike [...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segment Announced For Next Week

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko S[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko S[...]

AEW Dynamite: First-Ever Match Official For AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will tak[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will tak[...]

WWE NXT: Finn Balor’s Attacker Revealed

As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously sche[...] May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously sche[...]

AEW Dynamite: Two More Matches Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:[...]

AEW Dynamite: Singles Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fe[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fe[...]

WWE NXT: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Make Special Announcement

It was previously announced by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal on the most recent edition of WWE’s “The Bump” that a special a[...] May 13 - It was previously announced by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal on the most recent edition of WWE’s “The Bump” that a special a[...]

AEW Dynamite: Title Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or No[...] May 13 - As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or No[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of NXT Tag Team Championship Match

As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher put the [...] May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher put the [...]

Updated List Of Participants For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match[...] May 13 - As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match[...]

Big Update On Ric Flair’s WWE Contract Status

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Natu[...] May 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Natu[...]

Update On Tonight's Big WWE NXT Announcement

As reported earlier today, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal revealed during The Bump that there will be a "major announcement" on tonight's NXT o[...] May 13 - As reported earlier today, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal revealed during The Bump that there will be a "major announcement" on tonight's NXT o[...]

Is There Any Truth To The Sting And AEW Double Or Nothing Rumors?

Online speculation over the past week has suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could appear in AEW shortly, but the latest actually suggests there i[...] May 13 - Online speculation over the past week has suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could appear in AEW shortly, but the latest actually suggests there i[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Signs Tasha Steelz to a Contract

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed Tasha Steelz to a contract: BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it's official, [...] May 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed Tasha Steelz to a contract: BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it's official, [...]