WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

.. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

FOX Sports 1 Set To Air FCW Documentary Next Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 14, 2020

FOX Sports 1 Set To Air FCW Documentary Next Week

FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block leading into WWE Backstage.

Here is the synopsis for the documentary:

"Florida Championship Wrestling readied WWE for its future, then faded away. For the first time ever, discover FCW’s story and how the Tampa-based developmental territory was the training ground for many of today’s top WWE Superstars, including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Big E and more."

You can watch a preview below.

Tags: #wwe #fcw #fs1
https://wrestlr.me/63218/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 14
A Wrestling Fan Came Across These During A Clean Up...
Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! fro[...]
May 14 - Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! fro[...]
May 14
Another WWE NXT Star Recently Released
News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading ba[...]
May 14 - News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading ba[...]
May 14
Erick Rowan's New Ring Name Revealed
Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also [...]
May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also [...]
May 14
FOX Sports 1 Set To Air FCW Documentary Next Week
FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block lea[...]
May 14 - FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block lea[...]
May 14
Video: Jake "The Snake" Roberts Discovers Blow Drying His An*s!
WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouT[...]
May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouT[...]
May 14
Sami Zayn Has Weighed In On Who He Thinks Should Be The Next Intercontinental Champion
WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter.  When the W[...]
May 14 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter.  When the W[...]

May 14
'Incomparable' By The Bella Twins Becomes New York Times Bestseller
Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list.  In an Instagram post, Nikki rev[...]
May 14 - Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list.  In an Instagram post, Nikki rev[...]
May 13
WWE NXT Quick Results (5/13/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Th[...]
May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Th[...]
May 13
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/13/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, a[...]
May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, a[...]
May 13
WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week
On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruise[...]
May 13 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruise[...]
May 13
“Iron” Mike Tyson To Present TNT Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike [...]
May 13 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike [...]

May 13
AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segment Announced For Next Week
On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko S[...]
May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko S[...]
May 13
AEW Dynamite: First-Ever Match Official For AEW Double Or Nothing
On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will tak[...]
May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will tak[...]
May 13
WWE NXT: Finn Balor’s Attacker Revealed
As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously sche[...]
May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously sche[...]
May 13
AEW Dynamite: Two More Matches Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing
On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:[...]
May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:[...]
May 13
AEW Dynamite: Singles Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast
On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fe[...]
May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fe[...]
May 13
WWE NXT: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Make Special Announcement
It was previously announced by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal on the most recent edition of WWE’s “The Bump” that a special a[...]
May 13 - It was previously announced by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal on the most recent edition of WWE’s “The Bump” that a special a[...]
May 13
AEW Dynamite: Title Match Announced For Double Or Nothing
As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or No[...]
May 13 - As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or No[...]
May 13
WWE NXT: Results Of NXT Tag Team Championship Match
As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher put the [...]
May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher put the [...]
May 13
Updated List Of Participants For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing
As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match[...]
May 13 - As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match[...]
May 13
Big Update On Ric Flair’s WWE Contract Status
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Natu[...]
May 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Natu[...]
May 13
Update On Tonight's Big WWE NXT Announcement
As reported earlier today, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal revealed during The Bump that there will be a "major announcement" on tonight's NXT o[...]
May 13 - As reported earlier today, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal revealed during The Bump that there will be a "major announcement" on tonight's NXT o[...]
May 13
Is There Any Truth To The Sting And AEW Double Or Nothing Rumors?
Online speculation over the past week has suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could appear in AEW shortly, but the latest actually suggests there i[...]
May 13 - Online speculation over the past week has suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could appear in AEW shortly, but the latest actually suggests there i[...]
May 13
IMPACT Wrestling Signs Tasha Steelz to a Contract
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed Tasha Steelz to a contract: BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it's official, [...]
May 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed Tasha Steelz to a contract: BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it's official, [...]
May 13
Official WWE Trailer For The Undertaker’s “Last Ride: Chapter 2”
Below is the official WWE trailer for Chapter 2 of “The Last Ride” on the WWE Network, which premieres this Sunday on-demand. “Chap[...]
May 13 - Below is the official WWE trailer for Chapter 2 of “The Last Ride” on the WWE Network, which premieres this Sunday on-demand. “Chap[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π