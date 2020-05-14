WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
'Incomparable' By The Bella Twins Becomes New York Times Bestseller
Posted By: Thomas Lowson on May 14, 2020
Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list.
In an Instagram post, Nikki revealed that their memoir 'Incomparable', had placed seventh on the Best Sellers Combined Print and E-Book list, and also placed 10th on the Best Sellers Print Hardcover list.
On the post, the former Divas Champion thanked the fans for their constant support and loyalty, and said that this achievement couldn't have happened without their Bella army.
Given that Incomparable was released last Tuesday, it's certainly impressive that the book has risen to the Bestsellers list so quickly, and this is another accolade for the former Champions, reality TV stars and soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famers.
