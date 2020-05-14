'Incomparable' By The Bella Twins Becomes New York Times Bestseller

Given that Incomparable was released last Tuesday, it's certainly impressive that the book has risen to the Bestsellers list so quickly, and this is another accolade for the former Champions, reality TV stars and soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famers.

On the post, the former Divas Champion thanked the fans for their constant support and loyalty, and said that this achievement couldn't have happened without their Bella army.

In an Instagram post, Nikki revealed that their memoir 'Incomparable', had placed seventh on the Best Sellers Combined Print and E-Book list, and also placed 10th on the Best Sellers Print Hardcover list.

Future WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins are the latest wrestlers to join the New York Times Bestsellers list.

A Wrestling Fan Came Across These During A Clean Up...

Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 14 - Did you ever collect the WCW cards, can we help complete his set!? Came across these during a clean up of the house. Now I want the complete set! from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Another WWE NXT Star Recently Released

News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading back to the independent wrestling scene. Her release[...] May 14 - News has surfaced of another NXT star recently being released by WWE. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) revealed on her Twitter that she is heading back to the independent wrestling scene. Her release[...]

Erick Rowan's New Ring Name Revealed

Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also indicates Rowan's new ring name which will be, "Er[...] May 14 - Recently released WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first batch of new merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees. The merch also indicates Rowan's new ring name which will be, "Er[...]

FOX Sports 1 Set To Air FCW Documentary Next Week

FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block leading into WWE Backstage. Here is the synopsis for[...] May 14 - FOX Sports 1 will be airing the WWE documentary on FCW next week at 10 PM ET on Tuesday. This is part of the network’s WWE programming block leading into WWE Backstage. Here is the synopsis for[...]

Video: Jake "The Snake" Roberts Discovers Blow Drying His An*s!

WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouTube channel. During the video, Jake takes viewers[...] May 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed he has made a discovery in a video released on DDP’s official YouTube channel. During the video, Jake takes viewers[...]

Sami Zayn Has Weighed In On Who He Thinks Should Be The Next Intercontinental Champion

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who they thin[...] May 14 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has made his thoughts on being stripped of the Intercontinental Title clear once again on Twitter. When the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who they thin[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Championship after [...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Championship after [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/13/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, and Roberts says he was asked to issue an apology t[...] May 13 - Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, and Roberts says he was asked to issue an apology t[...]

WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs.[...] May 13 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs.[...]

“Iron” Mike Tyson To Present TNT Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the TNT Champions[...] May 13 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the TNT Champions[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segment Announced For Next Week

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko Stunt *Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix *Matt Hardy v[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *MJF vs. Marko Stunt *Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix *Matt Hardy v[...]

AEW Dynamite: First-Ever Match Official For AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will take place, as The Inner Circle will face The Elite i[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will take place, as The Inner Circle will face The Elite i[...]

WWE NXT: Finn Balor’s Attacker Revealed

As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously scheduled match against Velveteen Dream to be canceled[...] May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously scheduled match against Velveteen Dream to be canceled[...]

AEW Dynamite: Two More Matches Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander *Number-One Co[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander *Number-One Co[...]

AEW Dynamite: Singles Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fenix. The match was made official after Fenix atta[...] May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fenix. The match was made official after Fenix atta[...]

WWE NXT: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Make Special Announcement

It was previously announced by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal on the most recent edition of WWE’s “The Bump” that a special announcement would be made on this week’s edi[...] May 13 - It was previously announced by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal on the most recent edition of WWE’s “The Bump” that a special announcement would be made on this week’s edi[...]

AEW Dynamite: Title Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. That match will feature[...] May 13 - As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. That match will feature[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of NXT Tag Team Championship Match

As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher put the titles on the line against Imperium members Marcel[...] May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher put the titles on the line against Imperium members Marcel[...]

Updated List Of Participants For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match, which will be replacing the Casino Battle Royale[...] May 13 - As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match, which will be replacing the Casino Battle Royale[...]

Big Update On Ric Flair’s WWE Contract Status

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Nature Boy’s contract was expiring but it now ap[...] May 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Nature Boy’s contract was expiring but it now ap[...]

Update On Tonight's Big WWE NXT Announcement

As reported earlier today, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal revealed during The Bump that there will be a "major announcement" on tonight's NXT on USA Network. In an update, McKenzie Mitchell re[...] May 13 - As reported earlier today, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal revealed during The Bump that there will be a "major announcement" on tonight's NXT on USA Network. In an update, McKenzie Mitchell re[...]

Is There Any Truth To The Sting And AEW Double Or Nothing Rumors?

Online speculation over the past week has suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could appear in AEW shortly, but the latest actually suggests there is nothing to the numerous rumors circulating. As [...] May 13 - Online speculation over the past week has suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could appear in AEW shortly, but the latest actually suggests there is nothing to the numerous rumors circulating. As [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Signs Tasha Steelz to a Contract

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed Tasha Steelz to a contract: BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it's official, Tasha Steelz has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! htt[...] May 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed Tasha Steelz to a contract: BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it's official, Tasha Steelz has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! htt[...]