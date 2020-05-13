WWE NXT Quick Results (5/13/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT:

*Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Championship after Thatcher walked out during the match when he was accidentally hit by Riddle. Thatcher is interviewed backstage after the match, but is confronted by Riddle. A brawl breaks out between the two, who are then separated by officials.

*Tegan Nox def. Indi Hartwell.

*Jake Atlas def. “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese to gain a 2-1 record in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

*WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels announce that NXT TakeOver: In Your House will stream live on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 7th as a way to celebrate 25 years since WWE’s first In Your House pay-per-view event.

*Cameron Grimes def. Finn Balor. During and after the match, Balor is attacked by Damian Priest, who also reveals that he was the one who attacked Balor three weeks ago.

*Gentleman Jack Gallagher def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to gain a 1-2 record in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

*Kayden Carter def. Aliyah.

*Another segment featuring Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae having dinner at home is shown, in which they appear to target both Mia Yim and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

*Matt Riddle def. Timothy Thatcher. Following the match, Thatcher attacks Riddle and locks him in a submission, refusing to let go.